‘Australian Idol’ Judge Looks Like Front-Runner To Replace Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’ After Kelly Clarkson Drops Out

Fans have been buzzing like crazy on social media these last few weeks over who will replace Katy Perry as judge on the next season of American Idol. Quite a few names have been thrown out there, from Adele to Kelly Clarkson; though the latter gave a pretty firm “no” to the possibility.

With Clarkson seemingly out of the picture, it looks like there’s one person whose chance of getting the gig continues to rise. And that’s former Australian Idol judge and pop singer Meghan Trainor. She really wants the gig, too.

“Listen to me, that is my dream job,” Trainor said in a recent interview with Access Hollywood. “Please. I’ve been going everywhere, being like, ‘Hi, American Idol. Please. Choose me to be a coach or judge. I will be the best. [I] will give my whole heart and soul. I promise. Please pick me, choose me, love me. I will do everything.”

Clearly, Trainor wants the job. But will she get it? As time goes on, Trainor looks more and more like the front-runner—at least from the outside looking in. Still, no official word on Perry’s replacement has been released by the producers of Idol.

Will Meghan Trainor Become a Judge on ‘American Idol’ Next Season?

Meghan Trainor has quite a bit of backing from at least one of the remaining judges on American Idol. Luke Bryan has been singing her praises for weeks now. Idol host Ryan Seacrest recently highlighted Trainor’s impressive showing as a mentor during season 22.

“She was very good,” Seacrest told Entertainment Tonight in April. “Meghan is a super talent too, and she’s got a great sense of humor. She’s fun and she’s spontaneous.”

Trainor also has some rapport with the show. She was a judge on the Australian version of the show last year. She’s also had quite a bit of experience on singing competition shows, as she served as a coach on The Voice UK in 2020.

So, will Meghan Trainor become a judge on American Idol? We’ll likely find out very soon. Bryan recently said in a chat with E! News that the producers are still juggling names.

“I’ll support her [Trainor] or whoever all the people at ABC decide to go with,” said Bryan.

We can’t wait to see who the network picks! Stay tuned!

(Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

