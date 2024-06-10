Blake Shelton Officially Welcomes Post Malone to Country Music in Style, Deliver a Plethora of Duet Performances

Blake Shelton and Post Malone would have seemed an unlikely pairing just a few years ago. However, the rapper has made it no secret that he’s itching to dip his toes into country music waters. Just last month, his Morgan Wallen collab “I Had Some Help” debuted at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and remains poised to become the song of the summer. Recently, Post Malone received perhaps the biggest endorsement yet. Country hitmaker Blake Shelton is welcoming the “Circles” rapper to Nashville after the two recently debuted their unreleased duet.

Blake Shelton: “Welcome to Country Music, Post Malone”

Last Thursday (June 6), fans packed Nashville’s Nissan Stadium for the first night of CMA Fest 2024. That crowd was shocked when Post Malone appeared onstage after Thomas Rhett’s set. The “Congratulations” artist opened with a solo rendition of “I Had Some Help.” Then, the crowd got another surprise when Malone welcomed Blake Shelton to the stage. Shelton, 47, and Malone, 28, premiered a rousing rendition of their unreleased duet “Pour Me a Drink.”

Post Malone and Blake Shelton last night at CMA Fest. pic.twitter.com/PxQed4heg5 — Country Central (@CountryCentral) June 7, 2024

And they weren’t done. Later that night, the pair again surprised a much smaller crowd at Shelton’s Ole Red. This time, they performed a stripped-down version of “Pour Me a Drink.”

The next day (June 7,) Shelton took to social media to help officially usher in Malone’s country era. “Welcome to country music @postmalone!!!!!” wrote the “Boys Round Here” singer in an Instagram caption.

Fans are clearly anxious for the official release of “Pour Me a Drink,” and many made their impatience known in the comments. “This does me no good when I can’t listen to it on repeat!!!!!” one Instagram user wrote.

Another agreed: “love you both we need you to release the song now,” they wrote.

When Can Malone’s Fans Expect a Country Album?

Post Malone first rose to fame in 2015 with his hip-hop hit “White Iverson.” However, the longtime Grapevine, Texas resident has proved many times that his art doesn’t neatly fit into a box. He has covered the likes of Sturgill Simpson, Dwight Yoakum, Hank Williams, Jr., and Brad Paisley.

Malone first indicated plans to go country in April 2021. In November 2023, he reiterated that goal. “Country album is coming,” Malone said on his Twitch channel.

He added, ““I keep singing a song that we made while I was in Nashville, and it’s so f***in’ sick, but it’s not out. We made such sick music down in Nashville. It was so much, so much fun.”

