Ace Frehley Shares the Moment He Knew It Was Time To Ditch KISS: ”Things Got Weird”

For 50 years, the hit band KISS entertained fans all over the world using their own unique style that came to define them. Caring little about the backlash they received over the years or what the critics had to say, the band sold over 100 million albums and gained a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While the band received countless awards throughout their time on stage, many members like guitarist Ace Frehley explored a solo career after leaving. And although KISS ended their legacy in 2023, Frehley is on the cusp of releasing a new album. Speaking about his time with KISS, the star detailed the moment he knew it was time to leave.

Discussing his career with Ultimate Classic Rock, Frehley expressed his excitement about his newest album 10,000 Volts. Giving some details about his solo career, he said, “I get a chance to re-record songs that influenced me when I was maturing as a guitarist. But I also get to invite people to perform on those records with me. So there’s a couple of reasons that I enjoy doing those records.”

With KISS releasing their first album back in 1974, Frehley seemed shocked that it has been 50 years since the band formed. “It’s been 50 years? [Laughs] I don’t dwell on the past and the future is never set, so you’ve got to take things one day at a time. I mean, all of these people around me go, ‘Oh, this is the date when Destroyer was released.’ You know, it doesn’t mean anything to me.”

Ace Frehley Watched His Creativity Soar Away From KISS

Frehley didn’t stop there as he added his thoughts on his time with KISS and the moment he knew his time was over. “I think we had a great run. I toured with the band the first time as one of the co-founders and I rejoined the group for the reunion tour. That wasn’t that great, because I wasn’t an equal member. Towards the end of that, things got weird. I decided to leave for a second time and now I’ve been having a blast doing my own thing.”

Following the success of his song “New York Groove”, Frehley explained how his creativity soared away from the band. “I realized I was more creative away from Paul, Gene and Peter [Criss] than when I was with them. I knew eventually that I was going to end up forming my own band and leaving the group. That’s what happened. I mean, I lost millions of dollars by doing that. But what I gained was sanity.”

With Frehley looking forward to the future, KISS looks to continue their dominance with a new age of KISS that features holograms of itself. Their new era of KISS is scheduled to kick off in 2027.

