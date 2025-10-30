Watch Gavin Adcock Literally Fall off the “Deep End” During Canada Show—Recover Marvelously

College football fans got their first look at Gavin Adcock in 2021, after a video went viral of the Georgia Southern University nose tackle chugging a beer prior to a football game. Although Adcock ultimately lost his spot on the team, he carried that rebellious spirit into a country music career, breaking through with his 2023 single “A Cigarette.” Releasing his second major-label album, Own Worst Enemy, in August, the Georgia-born artist, 27, has gained attention for his raucous live shows and onstage antics. And although he took an unplanned tumble off the stage during a recent stop in Canada, the “Last One to Know” crooner recovered like a professional.

Gavin Adcock Bounces Back From Onstage Spill

Gavin Adcock arrived in Canada on Wednesday (Oct. 29) for the first of four shows in the Great White North. And during his show at Burton Cummings Theatre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the country singer quite literally went off the “Deep End” (of the stage) while performing the track off his 2023 debut Bonfire Blackout.

Video footage shows a shirtless Adcock taking a tumble as he makes his way to the side of the stage toward the crowd. However, the “Never Call Again” crooner recovers marvelously, getting back to his feet almost immediately without missing a note.

Later, an unfazed Adcock took to the comments section of a TikTok post, writing, “It happens,” in a comment followed by two thumbs-up emojis.

“Took it like a champ,” replied one TikTok user.

Remarked another, “Bet he didn’t spill his Jack!”

Back on the Road With Morgan Wallen Next Year

In addition to his own Acting Up Again (Again) and Need To tours, Gavin Adcock also had the opportunity to open for Morgan Wallen on the superstar’s I’m the Problem Tour in 2025. Now, the “Whiskey Glasses” crooner, 31, has announced he is Still the Problem in 2026, and Adcock is joining him once again.

Wrapping his record-setting I’m the Problem Tour in September, the CMA’s reigning Entertainer of the Year won’t have long to relax. On Thursday, Oct. 30, Wallen announced an 11-city, 21-date stadium tour for 2026. Fittingly, he has dubbed this one “Still the Problem.”

In addition to Gavin Adcock, Wallen has invited a host of country’s hottest artists to open for him on his latest tour. Other supporting acts include Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Ella Langley, Thomas Rhett, Flatland Cavalry, Hudson Westbrook, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Zach John King, Vincent Mason, and Blake Whiten.

Adcock will join Wallen for opening night April 10, 2026, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Featured image by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images