Country Star Turns Bar Performance Into Dream Moment for Local Georgia Artist

Back in August, Gavin Adcock released his third studio album with Own Worst Enemy, which climbed to No. 4 on the US Country chart. At the same time, he decided to hit the road for shows not just in the United States but also in Canada and Europe. When looking at his schedule, his concerts in Montreal, Ottawa, London, and Winnipeg were all sold out. Needing an opening act to help kickstart his shows, Adcock revealed how he picked singers by casually walking into a bar.

Before Adcock explored a rowdy career in country music, he attended Georgia Southern University and even played for their NCAA football team. The singer was removed from the team when a video showed him chugging a beer before a game. Finding himself off the roster for violating team policy, he eventually turned his attention to music. And when returning to Georgia for shows in Athens and Statesboro, the country singer decided to make it a lasting memory for one aspiring artist.

Posting a video on his Instagram page, Adcock walked up to the mic to address the crowd. The singer, who was performing with the ALCS game on the screen behind him, watched as his career crossed a major milestone. Captioning the post, Adcock wrote, “When you play a sold out show in your college town and find your opener the night before at a bar.”

Gavin Adcock Leaves Georgia Without His Shirt

Although performing at the bar, the rising singer had more than a few followers, as comments included:

“Let’s Go Bo! That’s Awesome” “Hell yeah man. That’s Awesome” “The power of Statesboro, best breeding ground in Country Music” “Had the best time at your concert.”

For fans who couldn’t make it to his show, Adcock showed them what they were missing when he also shared a collage of pictures on Instagram. Although starting the night with a shirt, it seemed to get lost as the stage was littered with beer cans and whiskey bottles.

No matter the drama surrounding Adcock, one thing is for certain – he hasn’t forgotten where he came from or the people who helped him get there. Never being anything other than real and raw, he continues to prove that country music is more about the stories than fame.

