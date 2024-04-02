Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo Celebrate Full Circle Moment With Some Help From Bob Seger

Jelly Roll is unstoppable as of late. The former hip-hop artist found an unlikely home in country music with the success of “Need a Favor” and “Son of a Sinner.” From the red carpet to the halls of Congress, the artist’s wife, Bunnie Xo, has stayed by his side. The couple experienced a full-circle moment after celebrating Jelly Roll’s successful night at the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards.

Videos by American Songwriter

Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo Sing Bob Seger Tune

On Tuesday (April 2), Bunnie Xo marked her husband’s iHeart Radio wins with an Instagram post. The video shows the pair at a bar, joyfully dancing and singing to Bob Seger’s 1979 hit “Old Time Rock and Roll.” On Monday (April 1) Jelly Roll left the Dolby Theatre as iHeart Radio’s Best New Artist in both the pop and country categories.

A commenter identified the establishment as Kimbro’s Pickin’ Parlor, a live music venue in Franklin, Tennessee. Bunnie revealed the locale’s significance in the video’s text overlay. “We came to this bar in 2016 when we first got together & had nothing but a dream,” she wrote. “Tonite we came back to celebrate my baby being iHeartradio’s best POP & COUNTRY artist of the year.”

Fans shared what the couple meant to them in the post’s comments. “I so love this and the magic you two bring into the world,” one Instagram user wrote. Another added, “Congrats to two of the hardest working and most humble celebrities out there.”

Bunnie Xo and Lainey Wilson Shout Each Other Out on Social Media

The night wasn’t just about awards for Jelly Roll. The East Tennessee native also joined Lainey Wilson onstage for an emotionally charged duet of their smash hit “Save Me.”

Apart from being two of country music’s fastest-rising stars, Jelly Roll and Wilson also share a deep friendship. And despite tabloid rumors claiming otherwise, Bunnie has clarified that she’s more than fine with that.

In fact, the two women shouted each other out on social media. Wilson called the podcaster and social media star a “smokeshow” in an X/Twitter post. And Bunnie didn’t forget the “Heart Like a Truck” singer in her own gushy Instagram post Tuesday (April 2.)

The model and entrepreneur expressed her gratitude for being able to share such a milestone with her husband. “Nothing he does surprises me anymore,” she wrote. “He might as well just run for President & @laineywilson can be our vice president.

“We love you sister!” Bunnie Xo continued. “Always 10 toes down for you no matter what.”

Featured image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio