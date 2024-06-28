Dave Grohl Channels Ozzy Osbourne as Foo Fighters Join Forces With Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler for Special Performance

Although retired, Geezer Butler held a career in music for almost 60 years as he performed alongside Heaven & Hell, GZR, Deadland Ritual, and the iconic Ozzy Osbourne. But for many heavy metal fans, Butler will always be remembered for his time as the bassist for the legendary band Black Sabbath. Helping shape the sound that seemed to encompass an entire genre, in 2023, Butler decided to retire from the stage. That was until Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl decided to give him a call.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Thursday, the Foo Fighters took over Villa Park stadium for a special concert in Birmingham, United Kingdom. And given that Butler is from the area, they seemed it only fitting to get him back to the stage. With the crowd roaring, Grohl said, “He’s never seen a concert here. He’s never played a concert here. So we thought, something special for us and hopefully it’s special for him too, we’d invite him out to come play a song with us. Ladies and gentleman, Geezer Butler from Black Sabbath.”

Coming to the stage for a surprise performance of the hit song “Paranoid”, fans received a special treat from the musician. Online, fans gushed over the performance, writing, “One of the greatest metal bass players that ever lived.” Another person added, “Dave channeling Ozzy in this performance is EVERYTHING.” And one comment read, “Ironically this could probably be heard from Ozzys childhood home.”

[RELATED: Dave Grohl Faces Swift Backlash After “Eras” Tour Comments]

Dave Grohl Admits Bands In The 1990s Owe Black Sabbath

While once performing with Nirvana, Grohl always had a love for bands like Black Sabbath. He eventually started his own band the Foo Fighters. Never forgetting where he came from and the music that helped inspire him over the years, Grohl often praised Black Sabbath not just for their sound but also their legacy when it came to shaping heavy metal.

Speaking about Black Sabbath back in 2005, Grohl insisted, “I love black Sabbath. They made an amazing contribution to music today. Almost every band that made it big in the 1990s owes a debt to them.”

As for Foo Fighters, they will continue their European tour with another performance in France on Sunday, June 30.

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW)