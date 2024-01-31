Watch Jelly Roll Learn the Explicit Meaning Behind His Name in Hilarious Clip

Jason DeFord got the nickname Jelly Roll as a child and it stuck. Today, countless people around the world know Jelly Roll as either a country singer, rapper, or both. Recently, the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year learned that his nickname has held many meanings over the years. Some of those meanings were, let’s say, less wholesome than others.

Videos by American Songwriter

Recently, DeFord appeared on Complex Music’s show That’s Deep with host Yedoye Travis. During the “existential interview show,” the two discussed many of life’s biggest questions. At one point, Travis educated the singer on the meaning behind his name.

[See Jelly Roll Live: Get Tickets]

Jelly Roll Learns the Explicit Old-School Meaning of His Name

The segment started with Travis holding a roll of cloth and stating, “This is apparently what a jelly roll is.” The singer wasn’t so sure, “No, no, no.” However, he was wrong. Travis then pointed out that the phrase has had many meanings over the years.

According to My Favorite Quilt Store, a jelly roll consists of many strips of fabric. Each strip is 2.5 inches wide and between 44 and 45 inches long. There are usually around 40 strips in a roll. These rolls of ready-to-sew strips of fabric make for an easy quilting or sewing project. That’s not why you’re here, though, is it?

Travis then pointed out the famous jazz musician named Jelly Roll Morton. Unsurprisingly, the rising country star was “very familiar” with Morton and his work. However, he wasn’t familiar with why he chose the moniker. “He called himself that, I think, because at the time, jelly roll meant, it meant pu—y at the time,” he explained.

“Yes! Alright,” the singer replied. He went on to say that he loves that his chosen moniker once had such an explicit connotation.

Reflecting on his early days in the music business, the “Save Me” singer said, “When I was coming up, the primetime real estate on Google was Jelly Roll Morton and the pastry. Do you know how long it took me to beat the pastry?”

Jelly Roll learns about… jelly rolls 😂 pic.twitter.com/8Rc92IfYHo — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 31, 2024

Featured Image by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

When you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.