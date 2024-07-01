Watch Kacey Musgraves Link With Zach Bryan for “I Remember Everything” Performance, Roam the Streets of Nashville Undetected

While Zach Bryan entered country music just seven years ago, the singer wasted no time as he already released five studio albums, with his last, The Great American Bar Scene, hitting shelves this year. And to make it even better, Bryan also took over the charts with songs like “Something in the Orange” and his duet with Kacey Musgraves on “I Remember Everything.” Outside the studio, Bryan tours the country with his Quittin’ Time Tour. And known for special appearances and simply giving away his guitar, the country star recently welcomed Musgraves to the stage for a special duet.

Kicking off his tour months ago in Chicago, Bryan made the night memorable for fans when he brought out Musgraves to sing “I Remember Everything.” With the crowd loving their chemistry on stage, it appeared Bryan wanted to recreate that moment when he held a concert at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Although he also performed with Turnpike Troubadours, fans were shocked when Musgraves took the stage to sing their hit song together.

While starting the song himself, fans roared in excitement as Musgraves causally walked on the stage. With the two giving a powerful performance, fans seemed to have a spectacular night and thankfully some caught the moment on video.

Shortly after her duet with Bryan, Musgraves—in the same attire she performed in—took to Broadway. And much to the surprise of fans on social media, Musgraves went practically unnoticed while roaming the streets of Nashville.

“All of these people not realizing they’re walking next to the Queen????????,” a fan questioned the comments of Musgraves’ video.

Kacey Musgraves Discusses Working With Zach Bryan While Sick

Although becoming a classic song in Bryan’s lineup, Musgraves once discussed the recording process and how it almost never happened. Given the stardom around Bryan, Musgraves eagerly wanted to work with the country singer on “I Remember Everything” but at the time, she suffered from strep. She told TODAY, “I got asked if I wanted to do the song, and of course, I was like, ‘I’m down,’ but I wasn’t feeling well. Like my throat was hurting. I had just gone on like this trip. And they were like, ‘Well, we kind of have a deadline. Like, if you want to be on this song you kind of got to get it in by like, this day.'”

Able to power through the song, Musgraves recalled, “I left the studio, and I went to the doctor immediately and I had strep. And I like, texted like the engineer. I was like, ‘I’m so sorry, I had strep, and I was just all up in your space.'”

The collaboration produced more than a hit song as “I Remember Everything” landed them both a Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

