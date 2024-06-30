Zach Bryan Joins Forces With Viral Hawk Tuah Girl for the Unlikeliest Duet of the Year

Wasting no time in country music, Zach Bryan has already proven himself a top name in the genre with albums like American Heartbreak and DeAnn. Selling over 30 million albums, the country singer continues to tour the country, entertaining fans with songs like “Something in the Orange” and “I Remember Everything.” But on top of his stage presence, many know Bryan for simply giving away guitars to fans and making his concerts more of a party than a performance. With fans loving the singer, Bryan shocked some when he welcomed the internet sensation “hawk tuah” woman to the stage.

Although the internet knows her as the “hawk tuah” woman, the person behind the famous video is named Hailey Welch. For those who might not know the name, Welch gained fame for expressing what she believed would make a man go crazy. Her simple answer not only led to internet fame but also $65,000 in merchandise. While some country singers welcome fellow artists to the stage, Bryan decided to rub shoulders with Welch as he performed his song “Revival.” Wearing a cowboy hat, Welch appeared all smiles under the lights.

Hawk Tuah girl made it on stage with Zach Bryan. Why are people hating on her for it? pic.twitter.com/92YJNTXhi6 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) June 30, 2024

Fans Split On Zach Bryan Sharing Stage With “Hawk Tuah” Woman

With the video climbing to nearly one million views, fans expressed their thoughts on the moment. While some found the humor in the video, others took a moment to share their disdain, writing, “We make the wrong people famous.” Another person added, “Lost faith in the world a long time ago.” While some found an issue with Welch and Bryan, others simply laughed at the whole idea. “Best finale I’ve ever seen.” One person insisted, “Some people just living the dream.”

Outside of surprise performance, Welch is capitalizing off of her stardom as Jason Poteete, her business partner, explained, “She’s probably one of the most well-known people in the world at this point. But I don’t know if she’s embraced it.” Helping her with merchandising, Poteete said Welch received no compensation for the video.”Nobody was asking permission for her to do nothing, neither. I just wanted her to get some profit off of this deal.”

