Fans Left Dumbfounded as Kacey Musgraves Walks Downtown Nashville Incognito After Zach Bryan Duet

Kacey Musgraves splashed onto the country music scene in 2013 with her punchy major-label debut, Same Trailer Different Park. The 35-year-old East Texan has kept fans captivated with hits like 2018’s electro-inspired Golden Hour and this year’s contemplative Deeper Well. With a massive fanbase, one might think Musgraves can’t set foot in public without being swarmed. However, the “Cardinal” singer recently managed to stroll downtown Nashville’s streets completely unbothered.

See Kacey Musgraves Head Down Broadway Unnoticed

Kacey Musgraves joined Zach Bryan onstage at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium during a Saturday (June 29) stop on his Quittin’ Time tour. The two performed their GRAMMY-winning duet, “I Remember Everything.”

Later, Musgraves hit the streets for a night on the town. The multi GRAMMY-winning artist shared a snippet from her outing to her Instagram page. Set to Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’,” a denim-clad Musgraves is clearly enjoying herself. At one point, she throws her arms wide and twirls for the camera—right in the middle of unsuspecting weekend revelers.

“How is everyone just WALKING BY,” one incredulous fan commented on Instagram.

Another Instagram user added, “imagine kacey walking by you and having no clue who she is? 😭 i would let her step on me.”

In fairness, it was a weekend night. Broadway was packed with the obligatory throngs of bar-hopping tourists. Still, it does seem unlikely that not a single person would recognize Kacey Musgraves.

Musgraves Shocks Bar Patrons With Surprise Performance

Kacey Musgraves wasn’t just wandering aimlessly across the Cumberland River. Later that night, the “Slow Burn” artist popped up onstage at Robert’s Western World. Much to the delight of patrons, Musgraves joined the band in their rendition of Buck Owens’ 1963 hit “Act Naturally.”

It wasn’t Kacey Musgraves’ first time to drop by Robert’s unexpectedly. In 2019, she brought supermodel Gigi Hadid to the popular honky-tonk.

“Nashville and you @spaceykacey,” Hadid wronte on Instagram. “Learned to two-step. V proud. Ate fried pickles. Attempted the guitar. Spent the rest of the night on the bongos. Was a good one.”

