Watch Zach Bryan Stop Mid-Set to Swat “Whole A– Spider” Crawling On Him

Zach Bryan has been busy shattering records as he continues his massively successful Quittin’ Time tour. He recently played yet another sold-out show Saturday (June 22) And with no tickets available, one guest had no choice but to hitch a ride.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Massive” Spider Hitches a Ride to Zach Bryan Concert

An arachnid had the best seat in the house for Zach Bryan’s performance of his 2022 heartbreaker “Something in the Orange.” A fan-captured video circulating social media shows the GRAMMY winner noticing a spider crawling up his shoulder and hastily moving to get it off him.

[RELATED: Watch Zach Bryan Take the Stage With His “Hero” for Stellar “King of Oklahoma” Performance]

“There was a spider on me, guys. I’m really sorry,” said the “Pink Skies” singer. 28. The crowd cheers, and Bryan laughs as he makes sure the intruder is completely gone.

“It was climbing towards my neck. I had to get it. I wouldn’t have done it, I promise,” he says, as he resumes his performance.

Can see it clear as day here 😂 pic.twitter.com/NgRLfGwapd — Chad (@fish0462) June 23, 2024

The ACM winner took to social media to address the situation, sharing a video from a fan. “Guys a whole ass spider climbed on me during my set last night,” Bryan wrote wrote. “and I stopped mid set to swat it off of me and I was scared to make a big deal of it because NOBODY saw it but here it is in all her glory it was massive.”

Guys a whole ass spider climbed on me during my set last night and I stopped mid set to swat it off of me and I was scared to make a big deal of it because NOBODY saw it but here it is in all her glory it was massive pic.twitter.com/x8YB87KCxZ — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) June 23, 2024

Bryan’s down-to-earth post had fans laughing. “…so you may be Spiderman now, if it bit you..LOL,” one X/Twitter user wrote.

…so you may be Spiderman now, if it bit you..LOL pic.twitter.com/9KeuhRxjfi — Catherine (@RoxieKat) June 23, 2024

Apparently, the spider made quite the impact. On X/Twitter, Country Central shared a Quittin’ Time setlist that had been updated to read, “Something in the Orange (Featuring a Spider.)”

The spider that crawled on Zach Bryan during his performance of “Something in the Orange” last night is listed as a feature on https://t.co/p0d9h3uvqh pic.twitter.com/hqB9cUKJEg — Country Central (@CountryCentral) June 24, 2024

New Music Coming July 4

Zach Bryan fans are in luck. The “I Remember Everything” singer recently announced his fifth studio album, The Great American Bar Scene, will drop July 4.

In a Thursday (June 20) Instagram post, Bryan explained how some lucky fans will get an early preview of the album. The artist chose 23 bars across the country to play select cuts from The Great American Bar Scene starting Monday (June 24.) And a few extra-lucky patrons may even get to share a beer with the hitmaker.

“As much as I’d kill to play all these timeless bars, it won’t be possible,” Bryan wrote. “I will be visiting a few off the list to have a drink with ya’ll.”

Featured image by Mindy Small/Getty Images