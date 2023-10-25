Watch: Kelly Clarkson Flawlessly Covers Cody Johnson’s “When It Comes to You” During a Kellyoke Segment

Kelly Clarkson never fails to wow fans with the Kellyoke segment on her award-winning talk show. Before taking her seat on the set, Clarkson and the cleverly named My Band Y’all expertly cover songs from a wide range of artists. The covers are usually short. However, the performances are always top-notch. It’s a bit of a quality-over-quantity situation. Her cover of Cody Johnson’s “When It Comes to You” is a perfect example.

Clarkson and her band knocked the cover out of the park. Her voice perfectly captures the heartbreak and longing in the lyrics. Additionally, the dim blue lighting on the set helps to drive home the somber mood of the song.

Some viewers may notice that The Kelly Clarkson Show looks different this season. That’s because Clarkson moved her production across the country from Los Angeles to New York. Currently, she films the show in the legendary building at 30 Rockefeller Plaza or 30 Rock. She’s there alongside some of the biggest names on the NBC roster including Jimmy Fallon and the cast of Today.

In a recent interview, Clarkson explained that she moved to New York to get a fresh start after her divorce. Originally, the Texas native wanted to get away from the hustle and bustle of the big city and move to Montana. However, she knew it would be next to impossible to host her show from there. As a result, she moved to New York.

At the time, she worried that she was making a massive mistake. But it didn’t take long for the Big Apple to start feeling like home for Clarkson and her two children. As a result, she went into the fifth season of The Kelly Clarkson Show with renewed vigor. “What’s cool for me with season 5 is I am in such a great place, not only with my kids but with me personally and the show,” Clarkson explained.

She went on to say that she feels like a weight has been lifted and she’s able to be happy again, in both her professional and personal life. “The thing I’m most excited about with season 5, on a selfish level, is just showing up to work smiling and actually meaning it.”

