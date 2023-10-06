WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Returns to Kellyoke with Jazzy Elvis Cover of ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’

The Kelly Clarkson Show’s return is nearly upon us, and that only means one thing. It’s also the return of Kellyoke.

Ahead of the season five premiere on October 16, Kelly Clarkson shared a beautifully windswept and jazzy rendition of the Elvis Presley classic “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

The singer/songwriter took the song in a different direction as she performed with her backup band of one piano player and one cello player. Her vocals truly soared, as they tend to, even as she matched a very chill vibe.

The Kelly Clarkson Show will be now airing in a new home from 30 Rock in New York City. This gives the star the opportunity to bring in guests from all ends of the spectrum.

In a quote obtained by Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Alex Duda said on the new season, “Kellyoke fans can expect to see Kelly and her band perform impromptu duets with our 30 Rock neighbors and talent from Broadway, plus more ‘Songs & Stories’ episodes with artists such as Pink, Garth Brooks, and Chris Martin. We’ll also do our signature ‘Good Neighbor’ segment, highlighting everyday people doing extraordinary things in their communities.”

Clarkson just performed at Ronnie Milsap’s final show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 3.

Following the show, the singer posted a sweet statement on Instagram that said, “Ronnie Milsap, you are such a musical hero of mine! Thank you so much for allowing me to honor you last night, but even more so, thank you for being such a great hang and a cool dude! @ronniemilsap1943.”

Clarkson will help ring in the holiday season as a special guest this December when Wynonna Judd hosts a new television special, Christmas at the Opry. It was filmed at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Christmas at the Opry will air December 7, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The special will also be available to stream exclusively on Peacock the following day.

Photo by Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal