WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini Dazzles Singing “Mountain with a View” at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards

Kelsea Ballerini took the stage for a stunning performance of “Mountain with a View” at the first-ever People’s Choice Country Awards on September 28.

Kristin Cavallari and Adam Doleac gave the singer a touching introduction. “This artist is the new definition of unfiltered,” Doleac said. “This year she gave fans a glimpse into the real person behind the artist with the most vulnerable and honest songs yet.”

Cavallari added, “When she was inducted into The Opry in 2019, she was one of the youngest members in its almost 100-year history. I love her courage, her confidence, and that she always herself with no apologies.”

Ballerini took the stage in a gorgeous gold dress to perform the song off her highly acclaimed EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, which she released back in February. It was her second awards-show performance this month, after owning her moment at the MTV VMAs on September 12.

As the song’s title indicates, she performed with a mountain-based backdrop and closed with the EP cover in the background. Her vocals dazzled throughout the emotional performance.

Ballerini was up for four awards during the show, including The People’s Artist of 2023, The Female Artist of 2023, The Album of 2023, and The Social Country Star of 2023.

In a recent interview with TIME, the singer-songwriter discussed how she’s working towards bringing more inclusivity to the country music scene. She was included on the 2023 Time100 Next list, which honors professionals making their mark in the arts industry, as well as health, business, and sports.

“It’s a process, and we’re undoing a way that, specifically, country music has done things forever,” she said in the in-depth interview. “It’s making sure that we’re giving a voice to new artists; we’re giving a voice to unsigned artists who represent underrepresented groups in Nashville because they’re not getting a chance to be signed.”

“Nobody says people don’t want to jam out to guys on the radio,” she continued. “I do, I also want to hear from women. Just as much, maybe more. I also want to hear from people of color, from the LGBTQ+ community. I want to hear all the voices we hear on pop radio on country radio.”

Photo by Katherine Bomboy/NBC