WATCH: Carly Pearce Performs Anthemic New Track “Country Music Made Me Do It” at People’s Choice Country Awards

During the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards, Carly Pearce explained just why country music is so important to her with her track “Country Music Made Me Do It.” Pearce shared the track earlier this year as the second taster from her impending album.

Pearce came out onto the Grand Ole Opry House stage on Thursday night (September 28) with her guitar in tow. Country music made me do it / Got me drunk and got me through it / A little heartbreak eighty proof / Over three chords and the truth, Pearce sang in the chorus.

The country singer was backed by a tight band toting all the country accouterments–notably a slide guitar player who had his own shining moment. Pearce ended the song with a rousing reaction from her fellow country artists in attendance, which included the likes of Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Wynonna Judd, and Toby Keith among others.

Pearce recently called “Country Music Made Me Do It,” “The essence of this next chapter for me. I wrote this song as an autobiographical anthem, but I can’t wait to hear the ways YOUR story has been influenced by country music.”

Pearce was nominated for Female Artist of 2023 (which ultimately went to Wilson) and Collaboration Song of 2023 alongside Chris Stapleton for “We Don’t Fight Anymore.”

Other performers of the night included Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Toby Keith, and Wynonna Judd.

Pearce also recently announced tour dates. The tour will keep her on the road for the majority of this year. “SURPRISE! It’s been a crazy couple of years since I released 29 into the world, and I’m ready to begin this next chapter with you,” Pearce shared on Instagram of the tour. “I’m SO excited to bring the ‘Country Music Made Me Do It’ Tour to life this fall, to celebrate the true beginning of a turned page in my life, both musically and personally.”

.@carlypearce was right when she said "country music made me do it" 🤗 watch the #PCCAs now on NBC and @peacock. pic.twitter.com/XGqiLV72y6 — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) September 29, 2023

(Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC)