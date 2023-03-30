Watch: Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon Rewrite the Rolling Stones’ “Paint It, Black”

Kevin Bacon and Jimmy Fallon have been revising classic rock songs for years on The Tonight Show for a segment called “First Drafts of Rock.” In the past, songs they’ve taken on include Tears for Fears’ “Head Over Heels,” The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go” and the Beach Boys’ “Fun Fun Fun.”

Videos by American Songwriter

For the latest installment of the humorous segment, Bacon and Fallon wrote alternative lyrics to the Rolling Stones’ iconic hit “Paint It, Black.” Bacon took on the role of frontman Mick Jagger while Fallon played guitarist Keith Richards.

The revised version of “Paint It Black” featured the lyrics: I go to Michaels / And I ask, ‘Where is the paint?’ / They tell me, ‘Aisle 6’ / That’s where they keep the paint … I see a can of paint / I want to paint the paint.

Bacon embodied Jagger to a T, employing his trademark mannerisms while he sang through the song. Check out a video of the moment below.

Elsewhere during his appearance on the talk show, Bacon sat down with Fallon to discuss the 2022 sci-fi film Space Oddity. Bacon stars in the film, which is directed by his wife and fellow actress Kyra Sedgwick.

Bacon has also dipped into the musical world on his Instagram with a series he’s dubbed “GOAT songs.” The cover series sees the Footloose actor performing a wide array of songs with an audience made of his pet goats. So far, he has covered songs by Beyoncé, Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift, Glass Animals and the Beatles.

(Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images)