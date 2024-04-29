Watch the Late Mandisa’s ‘American Idol’ Audition That Had Judges “Fallin’” Over Themselves

Mandisa introduced herself to the world on the fifth season of American Idol. She didn’t win her season. However, she used the show as a springboard to launch herself to stardom. After leaving Idol, she embarked on a contemporary Christian music career that resulted in a Grammy Award.

Many Idol fans have had Mandisa on their minds after her tragic passing earlier this month. While her death is tragic, it is important to look back at her life and celebrate the highlights. For instance, the short clip below shows the moment that she cemented her path to stardom with her American Idol audition.

With no backing track, Mandisa sang a few lines of “Fallin’” by Alicia Keys. She didn’t need to belt the whole song. That short display was all the judges needed to know that they were looking at a star. Her voice was huge and soulful, and she knew how to use it.

In fact, Mandisa was so good that Simon Cowell didn’t have anything snarky to say. Those who watched the early seasons of Idol will remember how rare that was. “Terrific,” he said. “Everything I hoped you would be, you were on that,” he added. Then, the panel of judges gave her a unanimous and simultaneous yes.

Mandisa Afer American Idol

Two years after her stint on American Idol, Mandisa released her debut studio album True Beauty. It topped the Billboard Christian Albums chart and narrowly missed the top 40 on the Billboard 200 all-genre album chart. She would go on to release five more albums.

Her fifth album, Overcomer (2013) was her second album to reach the No. 1 slot on the Christian Albums chart. It also brought her the Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Album.

Mandisa released what would be her final album, Out of the Dark in 2017. It was her third to hit the top of the Contemporary Christian Chart.

The talented singer tragically passed away earlier this month. She was found in her Tennessee home. Her cause of death is currently unknown. However, local law enforcement has stated that they do not believe there was any foul play involved.

Featured image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for AFFIRM Films A Sony Company