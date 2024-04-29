Post Malone is Fully in His ’90s Country Era, Brings Out Brad Paisley and More at Stagecoach Set

Post Malone is living his best life in his new country music era. He started with a reworked duet of “Pickup Man” with the late Joe Diffie on HARDY’s HIXTAPE Vol. 3. Now he’s playing Stagecoach and bringing out big names like Dwight Yoakam, Sara Evans, and Brad Paisley.

On Friday (April 26), Post released a cover of Paisley’s hit “I’m Gonna Miss Her,” then brought out the man himself for his set at Stagecoach. First, though, he opened with other covers of songs like Tyler Childers’ “Whitehouse Road,” Tim McGraw’s “Don’t Take the Girl,” Toby Keith’s “Who’s Your Daddy?”, Randy Travis’ “Three Wooden Crosses,” and George Strait’s “Check Yes or No.”

Then, Post brought out country legend Dwight Yoakam, and the two sang Yoakam’s 1987 hit “Little Ways.” Next, Brad Paisley made an appearance, and he and Post performed “I’m Gonna Miss Her.” They then duetted Vince Gill’s “One More Last Chance” before Paisley exited to ecstatic cheers and applause.

Post Malone had one more special guest up his sleeve, though, as he then brought out Sara Evans. She treated the crowd to a rendition of her 2003 hit “Suds in the Bucket” with Post. Finally, to close out the set, Paisley returned for an encore. He and Post performed a rollicking rendition of Alan Jackson’s “Chattahoochee,” and the crowd went absolutely wild.

Post Malone Keeps Teasing a Country Debut With Various Classic Covers

Previously, Post Malone also covered Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places,” giving fans a taste of what he’s been working on and getting everyone’s hopes up for a country debut. He posted a video on Instagram of himself playing the song in the studio, and fans went nuts in the comments.

“Please release a country album,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Posty is super talented. If you didn’t watch his Nirvana covers during covid… look it up.” Still another fan wrote in praise of Garth Brooks, commenting, “Dude. Seriously. Release a bunch of his covers. GB was incredible for at least a decade. Reinvigorate the love for his amazing music.”

Post Malone has also previously stated his love for country music, discussing how it makes him feel to listen to it and how he wants to work with various country artists. Including Colter Wall, who apparently doesn’t like to leave his ranch.

“I hit up Colter, I was like, ‘Hey, man, you wanna come jam out sometime? Let’s make a song.’ And he was like, ‘You can come make a song on the ranch,'” Post said on the Joe Rogan podcast. “And I was like okay, cool, amazing. I’m gonna make it up one of these days.”

