Paula Abdul Pays Tribute to ‘American Idol’ Finalist Following Her Death

Back in 2006, fans gushed over Mandisa as she competed during the fifth season of American Idol. Although a powerhouse on the show, the competition eventually ended for the singer as she finished in ninth place. While discouraged about not winning, the singer continued to move forward as she shared her album Overcomer with the world and even grabbed a Grammy Award for her work. Sadly, on April 18, news broke that Mandisa passed away. Not forgetting her impact on the show, Paula Abdul and Taylor Hicks took a moment to praise the late star.

Videos by American Songwriter

Speaking with People about the news of Mandisa passing, Abdul recalled her time on the show and how the singer was a powerhouse. “Her warmth and unwavering kindness towards everyone, even in the face of harsh criticism, was truly unmatched. Not only was she a beautiful person, but she was also a true powerhouse performer.”

[RELATED: GRAMMY Winner & ‘America Idol’ Finalist Mandisa Dead at 47]

Not only did Abdul praise the singer, she even recalled her performance on Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman.” Although almost twenty years ago, Abdul still remembered it. “I still think of her taking the stage during American Idol to perform her rendition of Chaka Khan’s ‘I’m Every Woman’ and absolutely brought the house down. I’ll always remember her poise, grace and dignity — and how could anyone forget those incomparable vocals! Wishing her family and those closest to her healing in remembering this radiant woman.”

‘American Idol’ Winner Remembers Mandisa And Her Star Power

While Mandisa didn’t win the fifth season of American Idol, singer Taylor Hicks did. Although thrilled about his historic win, the singer also took a moment to remember not just his competition but his friend. Posting a picture of them on his Instagram page, Hicks wrote, “ Mandisa was a power house vocalist on our season of Idol and she graduated to a wonderful career in Gospel music. Better yet, she was a power house person and all of us will miss her dearly.”

Fans filled the comments with memories of the late singer, with some writing, “You and Mandisa were my favorites of the season. I am so heartbroken for you, her family and friends. She was a treasure.” And another person added, “I’m so sorry to hear about her loss. She really had a beautiful voice and was an even more beautiful human being. Had the honor of seeing her perform live and you could see she had the light of God with her. May she rest eternally.”

(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)