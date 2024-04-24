Police Continue To Investigate the Tragic Death of ‘American Idol’ Finalist Mandisa

Known for her time on American Idol, Mandisa didn’t win the competition as she finished ninth. Although not winning, the singer didn’t let that stop her from continuing to pursue her dream. After American Idol, the rising star went on to release several hit albums and even received a Grammy Award. While enjoying her time in the spotlight, on April 18, news broke that Mandisa sadly passed away at just 47 years old. With the industry mourning the loss of such a soulful voice, the police recently gave an update about their investigation into the singer’s untimely death.

With Franklin PD opening an investigation into the passing of Mandisa, the police department shared an update on Twitter. “The Franklin Police Department is continuing to investigate the death of a woman found inside a Beamon Dr. residence last Thursday evening. Over the weekend, a medical examiner identified the deceased individual as Mandisa Hundley, 47. At this time, there is no indication the death was the result of suspicious or criminal activity.” The Franklin PD added, “The Franklin Police Department sends its condolences to Hundley’s family, friends, and fans.”

‘American Idol’ Winner Remembers Mandisa

Sharing their love for Mandisa, fans filled the comments with words of praise. “She will be missed!! She was a very talented woman! I saw her at winter Jam in Atlanta Ga about 4 years ago with Danny Gokey and New Song!! It was powerful! The Lord used them mightily!! My prayers and Love going out to the family.” Another comment read, “Thoughts and prayers go to the family of Mandisa. She touched so many people with her love for Jesus and her fans. She now celebrates life with Jesus.”

Having spent time with Mandisa, American Idol season five winner, Taylor Hicks, also took a moment to remember his former competition and friend. “Mandisa was a power house vocalist on our season of Idol and she graduated to a wonderful career in gospel music. Better yet she was a power house person and all of us will miss her dearly.”

During Sunday’s episode of American Idol, host Ryan Seacrest took a moment to remember Mandisa, saying, “She was an inspiration on the show and beyond.”

