Having a love for gospel music and contemporary Christian, Mandisa showcased her musical talents back in 2006 when she appeared on the fifth season of American Idol. From an early age, the singer found a love for music by listening to performers like Whitney Houston and Def Leppard. While fans rallied around Mandisa throughout her time on the show, she ended up being eliminated as she finished in ninth place. But like any star, she didn’t let that stop her from continuing forward. With a career that seemed to be only growing, news recently broke that Mandisa passed away at 47 years old.

According to reports, authorities located Mandisa inside her Nashville home. Although growing up in California, the singer eventually moved to Nashville to pursue a career in music. Her public relations team shared a message after news broke of her passing. The statement read, “We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased. At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

Mandisa Went From ‘American Idol’ Finalist To Grammy Winner

While Mandisa didn’t win American Idol, she released six studio albums throughout her time on stage and even won a Grammy Award for her contributions to Christian music. David Pierce, the Chief Media Officer at K-LOVE, shared a heartfelt message about the legacy she left behind. He wrote, “Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn. Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart. Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles. Mandisa’s struggles are over.”

Pierce continued his words of love and even tried to find peace in her passing as he added, “She is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We’re praying for Mandisa’s family and friends and ask you to join us.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)