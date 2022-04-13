New Ozzy Osbourne Album is Complete

The forthcoming Ozzy Osbourne album is complete. The Prince of Darkness announced the news on social media over the weekend.

Last winter, Sony Group Corporation, the parent company of Sony Music Entertainment, listed a new Osbourne album in a published document under the heading “Selected upcoming releases anticipated over the next six months.”

Now, it’s done and that much closer to its release date for fans.

“I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label @EpicRecords,” said Osbourne on Instagram. “I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its upcoming release with you in the next several weeks.”

The new LP still does not have a title (at least, not publicly), and it will be the follow-up to Osbourne’s 2020 album, Ordinary Man. (That album was his first solo release in about 10 years).

Osbourne’s new album is jam-packed with big names, including former Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. Other stars include Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, and Zakk Wylde.

But wait, there’s more!

Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready and Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Josh Homme will also be featured on the new LP.

“It [the album] definitely sounds slamming,” said Wylde to MusicRadar last October. “The same goes for all the guys—what Tony Iommi played, and then Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck, it’s all killer for sure.”

He added, “On those tracks, I’m playing rhythm guitar for my heroes… it’s crazy! It sounds awesome and I’m beyond honored to be doing it.”

Ozzy Osbourne (Photo: Nitin Vadukul)