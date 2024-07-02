Watch Luke Bryan Dedicate Heartfelt “Drink a Beer” Performance to Fallen Michigan Sheriff

Luke Bryan knows how to tap into his listeners’ sense of patriotism. His 2022 song “Country On” is a tribute to our nation’s often-unsung heroes, such as farmers, firemen and soldiers. However, the “Love You, Miss You, Mean It” singer isn’t merely paying lip service. During a recent concert in Michigan, Bryan took the time to honor a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty.

Sheriff’s Detective, Father of 3 Dies In “Ambush”

Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy Bradley Reckling died June 22 while investigating a stolen vehicle in Detroit. Police say Reckling, a detective, was following a 2022 Chevy Equinox that had been reported stolen from a water park.

During the pursuit, the Equinox came to a sudden halt. Its occupants exited the vehicle and fired upon Reckling’s unmarked car, hitting the nine-year veteran in the head, chest and torso.

Rest in peace Deputy Bradley J. Reckling of Oakland County SO, Michigan, who was shot & killed on 6/22/24 while surveilling a stolen vehicle. He was a 9 year veteran & leaves behind his pregnant wife & 3 girls



Honor him 😞💙🖤🙏🏼#BlueLivesMatter #BackTheBlue #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/ZNWek15KBg — Angel L Maysonet🇵🇷🇺🇸👮🏻‍♂️💙🖤 (@bigricanman) June 24, 2024

“It was an ambush,” Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said at a news conference.

Reckling, 30, leaves behind three young children and a pregnant wife.

Crowd Chants, “USA! USA!” As Luke Bryan Honors Fallen Detective

This past weekend, Luke Bryan headlined the annual “99.5 WYCD Hoedown”—hosted by Audacy’s 99.5 WYCD Detroit’s Country (WYCD-FM.) And the “Mind of a Country Boy” singer couldn’t let his show pass without mentioning Detective Reckling.

Bryan grew somber Friday (June 28) as the packed crowd filled Pine Knob Music Theater with chants of “USA! USA!”

“I heard that you guys lost an officer in the line of duty by the name of Brad Reckling,” the five-time Entertainer of the Year said. “We’re going to sing this out to him and his family.”

Then, Bryan proceed to accompany himself on the piano as he sang his 2013 hit “Drink a Beer.” Written by Jim Beavers and Chris Stapleton, the heart-wrenching ballad narrates the unexpected loss of someone close.

The American Idol judge didn’t hold back his emotion as he sang, So I’m gonna sit right here / On the edge of this pier / Then watch the sunset disappear / And drink a beer.

Fans expressed their gratitude on social medial. “Thank you Luke, what a beautiful tribute to a brave hero!” one Instagram user wrote.

Another added, “This is why we sll [sic] Love Luke Bryan.”

