Watch: Madonna Invites Pal Debi Mazar to Take Part in Risqué Performance of “Vogue”

Madonna invited a very special guest to join her onstage during her show in Milan, Italy, this past Saturday, November 25—actress Debi Mazar, who has been friends with the pop icon since the late 1970s. Mazar took to her Instagram page to post some photos and video clips from the concert, during which she participated in a risqué performance of Madonna’s 1990 hit “Vogue.”

One clip shows Madonna introducing Mazar as “one of her oldest friends in the world,” then jokingly noting that Mazar “married some Italian dude and moved to Italy and she deserted me.”

Mazar married an Italian chef and entrepreneur named Gabriele Corcos in 2002. After splitting their time between the U.S. and Italy for many years, the couple moved to Italy full-time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A second clip shows Mazar taking part in the “Vogue” performance, with her and Madonna sitting in chairs next to each other while holding scorecards as they judged Madonna’s scantily clad male backing dancers on their moves. At one point in the clip, the dancers slink up between Mazar’s and Madonna’s legs and act as if their performing oral sex on the women.

Mazar also wrote a lengthy note to accompany her Instagram post in which she expressed her gratitude to Madonna for inviting her to be part of the show and reflected on her long friendship with the Queen of Pop.

“10!10!10! How much FUN! @madonna!” the actress wrote. “Thankyou for your beautiful words & having me come play on stage for [‘Vogue’]. It was like old times!! This show is special to me, as it shows a journey that spans all the incredible years of Madonna’s career and of so many collective moments in our combined lives… Decades of dance, music, creativity, travel, friendships, deaths, births, re-birth.. OMG … Truly a Celebration!”

She added, “You’re the Queen @madonna! Ride or die per Sempre [forever]!”

Mazar also gave a shoutout to Madonna’s dancers, and other people involved in the production of the show, as well as her hair stylist, her makeup artist, and the designers of her jewelry and wardrobe.

The concert took place at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan and was part of the European leg of Madonna’s Celebration Tour.

Madonna befriended Mazar in New York City during the late 1970s and the actress went on to appear in five of the singer’s music videos—“Papa Don’t Preach,” “True Blue,” “Justify My Love,” “Deeper and Deeper,” and “Music.”

The European leg of The Celebration Tour is mapped out through a December 5-6 engagement at the O2 arena in London. She will then kick off a lengthy North American leg of trek on December 13 in Brooklyn, New York. Check out all of the dates at Madonna.com.

