Madonna Reveals It’s a “F–king Miracle” She’s Alive After Being Dragged to Hospital

During her concert this past Saturday in Brooklyn, New York, Madonna shared some eye-opening comments about the recent health scare that landed her in the hospital in June. The scare led to her postponing the start of her current trek, The Celebration Tour. According to AV Club, the Queen of Pop explained to the crowd at the show that she almost did not survive the ordeal.

Videos by American Songwriter

“This past summer, you may or may not know, I got really sick,” Madonna said during a speech that lasted several minutes. “I had some strange bacterial infection in my blood, and I almost died.”

[Buy Madonna Concert Tickets]

She added, “And I’m not telling you this because I want you to feel sorry for me. I’m telling you this because the fact that I’m here right now is a f–king miracle.”

Madonna’s Health Scare Brought Her Children Together

Meanwhile, a Page Six article about the same show reported that Madonna also joked that it took her nearly dying to get her six children together “in one room” at the same time. She noted that she woke up in the hospital’s intensive care unit to see her six “scared” kids were there.

Madonna Thanks Friend Who Saved Her Life

Madonna also gave a shout-out to a woman named Shavawn, whom she acknowledged was in the audience for the show.

[RELATED: Watch: Madonna Invites Pal Debi Mazar to Take Part in Risqué Performance of “Vogue”]

“There are some people in this room tonight that were with me in the hospital,” Madonna said, per Page Six. “There is one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital … I passed out on my bathroom floor and I woke up in the ICU.”

Thought of Her Late Mom

Also during the concert, the Post reported, Madonna explained that when she got sick, her thoughts turned to her own mother, who died of breast cancer at the age of 30.

“I was thinking, ‘What if I left my children?’ That would destroy me to leave my children at this moment in their lives,” she admitted. “I wasn’t thinking about me. I was thinking about them, and I was thinking about my mother and how scared she must have been to know that she was going to leave us all behind.”

About The Celebration Tour

As previously reported, the North American leg of Madonna’s The Celebration Tour had initially been scheduled to start in July, but wound up being postponed until this month. The trek kicked off Wednesday, December 13, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Saturday’s show was the third and final concert scheduled at the venue to begin the trek.

Madonna’s next show takes place tonight, December 18, in Washington, D.C. The Celebration Tour features the pop legend commemorating her 40-year career by showcasing a retrospective of her many hits.

Tickets for her concerts are available from a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.