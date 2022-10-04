Watch: Marcus Mumford Perform Bluesy Single “Grace” on ‘Late Late Show’

On the press tour for his first solo album, Marcus Mumford stopped by the Late Late Show to perform an emotional version of his song “Grace.” With a live band in tow, Mumford infused some blues flavors into the mix.

“Grace” comes from Mumford’s debut solo LP, (Self-titled), which arrived last month. The album, produced by Blake Mills, features a host of collaborations—everyone from Brandi Carlile to Phoebe Bridgers.

For his Corden performance, Mumford took up acoustic guitar duties and belted out the lines, Well, how should we proceed? / Without things getting too heavy. Check out the performance below.

Mumford’s solo debut was announced a few months ago with a handwritten letter on Instagram. “In January 2021, facing demons I danced with for a long time in isolation, I wrote a song called ‘Cannibal’,” he wrote. “I took it to my friend Blake Mills, and we began the process of making this album, dear to my heart, called (Self-Titled).”

The single, “Cannibal,” speaks to Mumford’s childhood sexual abuse, starting at the age of 6. He told GQ earlier this year, “Like lots of people—and I’m learning more and more about this as we go and as I play it to people—I was sexually abused as a child. Not by family and not in the church, which might be some people’s assumption. But I hadn’t told anyone about it for 30 years.”

Mumford recently kicked off a North American headlining tour in support of the album. The trek will continue on through the fall before wrapping up on November 10 at Massey Hall in Toronto. Danielle Ponder is currently supporting Mumford on the tour, while the A’s—a new band featuring Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath and Daughter of Swords’ Alexandra Sauser-Monnig—will provide support from Oct. 17 – Nov. 10. Mumford will also appear at Austin City Limits in October. Find the tour dates, HERE.

