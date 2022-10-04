Brandi Carlile Touts Wynonna Judd—“One of the Strongest Most Soulful People I’ve Ever Met”

Brandi Carlile recently performed with Wynonna Judd and the Judds over the weekend in Toledo, Ohio, and touted the experience on social media, sharing thoughts, photos, and warm feelings.

The collaboration came just a few months after the Judd family lost their matriarch, Naomi, earlier this year after she took her own life after a serious and debilitating bout with depression.

“Wynonna may be one of the strongest most soulful people I’ve ever met,” said Carlile of the time on stage with the Judd crew. “You know how they say you can’t make old friends? Wy, Ashley, and Cactus feel like my family in the most mystical ways I couldn’t even attempt to understand.

“The process of honoring Naomi Judd and all the good she did in the world has been spiritually mind-expanding for me… but being with the Judds and their once-in-a-lifetime band and crew was just flat out a kick in the ass I would boot scootin’ boogie out onto any stage in the world with them and I hope I get another chance. Wynonna is here to celebrate love and life after death… don’t miss this tour. You need to see the Judds right now and get yourself healed! Love is Alive.”

(See Carlile’s Facebook page for more, including photos of the show.)

Wynonna and company are currently on an extensive final tour, for The Judds, given that one-half of the headlining team is no longer with us.

The next show is on Friday (October 7) in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with stops in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Duluth, Georgia, up next. See HERE for the full remaining string of dates.

Ever since Naomi’s passing, Carlile has been vocal about her sadness for the family and her appreciation for their music. After Naomi’s death, five months ago, Carlile wrote on social media, “Having a bittersweet Sunday afternoon at home with my daughters today and praying for @wynonnajudd and @ashley_judd. We know they woke up to a world without their mom today.

“We want them to know that they’re so loved and that they’ve given a language to not just mothers and daughters everywhere but that every family can learn something about love from @thejuddsofficial.

“They were my first, second and third concert in my life and they’ve given me more than they could possibly understand. Tonight they will be Inducted into the Country Music Hall Of Fame and I was supposed to sing them this song tonight.

“Let’s send them every bit of love and gratitude that they deserve.

“Love

The Carlile’s”

Check out videos from the Toledo show below, along with some others from recent performances with the Judds and Carlile.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)