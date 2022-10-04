Willie Nelson Shares Heartfelt Message with Uvalde School Shooting Victims’ Parents: “It’s Something You Will Get Through”

Willie Nelson shared a moving message to the family of one of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, during an Oct. 2 performance at a rally for Democratic Texas gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke at the Moonwater Saloon in Austin.

“To you folks there, the parents who are going through some incredible sad times, remember that it’s not something you get over, but it’s something you will get through,” said Nelson to the family members of Jackie Cazares, a fourth grader who was among the 19 children and two adults killed during the May 24 shooting.

The Cazares are among several dozen family members supporting O-Rourke and his call for stricter gun control laws in his race against Republican nominee Gov. Greg Abbott.

O’Rourke and Nelson previously performed on stage together at Nelson’s annual Fourth of July picnic for a rendition of “On the Road Again.” Before going into politics, O’Rourke was also a member of the 1990s Texas punk band Foss.

Nelson officially endorsed O’Rourke at the “Vote ‘Em Out” rally and performed a 15-minute set, including hits like “On The Road Again,” “Deep In the Heart of Texas,” “Whiskey River,” and finished off with his 2018 song “Vote ‘Em Out,” singing If you don’t like who’s in there, vote ’em out / That’s what election day is all about / The biggest gun we’ve got / Is called the ballot box / So if you don’t like who’s in there, vote ’em out.

Photo: RachaelPolack / The Oriel PR