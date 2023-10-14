Watch Nirvana’s Psychedelic Visualizer for Remastered “Dumb”

Several weeks before the release of Nirvana‘s 30th-anniversary reissue of Nirvana’s third and final album, In Utero, out October 27, a new video visualizer has been revealed around the remastered version of ‘Dumb.”

The psychedelic imagery was created by RuffMercy using hand-painted Super-8mm film and offers more visual texture to the track, which was originally written by Kurt Cobain during the summer of 1990.

“Dumb” is about enjoying some of the simpler pleasures in life: I’m not like them, but I can pretend / The sun is gone, but I have a light / The day is done, but I’m having fun.

“That’s just about people who’re easily amused, people who not only aren’t capable of progressing their intelligence but are totally happy watching 10 hours of television and really enjoy it,” said Cobain of the track. “I’ve met a lot of dumb people. They have a shitty job. They may be totally lonely, they don’t have a girlfriend, they don’t have much of a social life, and yet, for some reason, they’re happy.”

The 30th-anniversary reissue was remastered from the original analog stereo tapes from Bob Weston at Chicago Mastering Services. Along with a newly remastered version of the album, the reissue also features five bonus tracks, along with B-sides, and dozens of other previously unreleased tracks.

The Super Deluxe set also includes two full concerts recorded during the In Utero-era tour, including Live In Los Angeles from 1993, and the band’s final performance in Seattle, Live In Seattle from 1994. The live tracks were reconstructed from stereo soundboard tapes for the album by Seattle producer and engineer Jack Endino, who produced the band’s 1988 debut Bleach.

Originally released September 21, 1993, In Utero was Nirvana’s first album debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Produced by Steve Albini and recorded over six days at Pachyderm Studio in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, In Utero was Nirvana’s final album before Cobain’s death nearly seven months later in 1994.

