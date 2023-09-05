Nirvana’s Final Album ‘In Utero’ Gets 30th Anniversary Reissue with Two Live Albums

Originally released on September 21, 1993, Nirvana‘s third album, In Utero, revealed the collective sonic nuances molded by Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl, and Krist Novoselic. Produced by Steve Albini and recorded over six days at Pachyderm Studio in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, In Utero was also Nirvana’s final album before Cobain’s death nearly seven months later in 1994.

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the release, which was also the band’s first album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, is the addition of an expansive reissue of the album, out October 27.

The collection is available in multiple formats, including a Super Deluxe digital, limited edition 8-LP Super Deluxe, and 5-CD Super Deluxe box sets, along with 1-LP and 10” and 2-CD Deluxe editions.

Along with a newly remastered version of the album, which was sourced from the original analog stereo tapes from Bob Weston at Chicago Mastering Services with five bonus tracks and B-sides, the album also features more rarities and dozens of previously unreleased tracks.

Sets also include two full concerts recorded during the In Utero-era tour, including Live In Los Angeles from 1993, and the band’s final performance in Seattle, Live In Seattle from 1994. The live tracks were reconstructed from stereo soundboard tapes for the album by Seattle producer and engineer Jack Endino, who produced the band’s 1988 debut Bleach.

The Super Deluxe box sets also feature an acrylic removable front-cover panel with the album’s iconic In Utero Angel art, along with a 48-page hardcover book with unreleased photos. Replicas of the 1993 record store promo Angel mobile; three gig fliers; two ticket stubs for Los Angeles and Seattle; an All-Access tour laminate; four cloth sticky tour backstage passes (Press, Photo, After Show, and Local Crew); a 20-page newly designed fanzine; and a Los Angeles tour poster lithograph by hot rod artist Coop are also included in the box set.

LP 1: ‘In Utero’: 30th Anniversary Super Deluxe Track Listing

* Previously unreleased



SIDE 1

1. “Serve The Servants”

2. “Scentless Apprentice”

3. “Heart-Shaped Box”

4. “Rape Me”

5. “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle”

6. “Dumb”

SIDE 2

1. “Very Ape”

2. “Milk It”

3. “Pennyroyal Tea”

4. “Radio Friendly Unit Shifter”

5. “Tourette’s”

6. “All Apologies”

LP 2: Bonus Tracks and B-Sides — Remastered



SIDE 1

1. “Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip”

2. “Marigold”

3. “Sappy”

4. “Moist Vagina”

5. “I Hate Myself And Want To Die”

Bonus Live 1993/1994



SIDE 2

1. “Serve The Servants” (Live in Rome)*

2. “Scentless Apprentice” (Live in Rome)*

3. “Heart-Shaped Box” (Live in Rome)*

4. “Very Ape” (Live in Rome)*

5. “Milk It” (Live in Springfield)*

6. “Tourette’s” (Live in New York)*

LP 3-5: Live in Los Angeles (Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993)



SIDE 1

1. “Radio Friendly Unit Shifter”*

2. “Drain You”*

3. “Breed”*

4. “Serve The Servants”*

SIDE 2

1. “Come As You Are”*

2. “Smells Like Teen Spirit”*

3. “Sliver”*

4. “Dumb”*

SIDE 3

1. “In Bloom”*

2. “About A Girl”*

3. “Lithium”*

4. “Pennyroyal Tea”*

SIDE 4

1. “School”*

2. “Polly”*

3. “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle”*

4. “Rape Me”*

5. “Territorial Pissings”*

SIDE 5

1. “Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam”*

2. “The Man Who Sold The World”*

3. “All Apologies”*

4. “On A Plain”*

SIDE 6

1. “Heart-Shaped Box”

2. “Blew”*

3. “Feedback Jam”*

LP 6-8: Live in Seattle (Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994)



SIDE 1

1. “Radio Friendly Unit Shifter”*

2. “Drain You”*

3. “Breed”*

4. “Serve The Servants”*

SIDE 2

1. “Come As You Are”*

2. “Smells Like Teen Spirit”*

3. “Sliver”*

4. “Dumb”*

SIDE 3

1. “In Bloom”*

2. “About A Girl”*

3. “Lithium”*

4. “Pennyroyal Tea”*

SIDE 4

1. “School”*

2. “Polly”*

3. “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle”*

4. “Milk It”

5. “Rape Me”*

SIDE 5

1. “Territorial Pissings”*

2. “Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam”*

3. “The Man Who Sold The World”*

4. “All Apologies”*

SIDE 6

1. “On A Plain”*

2. “Scentless Apprentice”*

3. “Heart-Shaped Box”*

4. “Blew”*

