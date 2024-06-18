Stevie Nicks Reflects on Christine McVie’s Death and Not Being Able to Say Goodbye

With Fleetwood Mac definitively not getting back together, Stevie Nicks has turned to reflecting on her friend and bandmate’s death. Christine McVie died in November 2022 at the age of 79, and in a recent interview with Mojo, Nicks revealed vulnerable emotions regarding McVie’s sudden passing.

Videos by American Songwriter

“It was all stunningly strange, because there wasn’t any lead up to it,” said Nicks. “We got a call, and I was going to rent a plane and go see her, but her family said, ‘Don’t come, because she may not be here tomorrow.’ And the next day, she passed away.”

Nicks reflected on how she wished things had been different. “I wanted to go there and sit on her bed and sing to her,” she said, then joked, “which definitely would have made her pass away faster.” Joking aside, she continued, “But I needed to be with her. And I didn’t get to do that. So that was very hard for me. I didn’t get to say goodbye.”

[RELATED: Stevie Nicks Issues Definitive Statement on Fleetwood Mac’s Future and Possible Reunion]

Stevie Nicks Expressed Regret at Not Seeing Christine McVie Before Her Death

Additionally, Stevie Nicks is sure that Fleetwood Mac cannot reunite without Christine McVie. “Without Christine, no can do,” she said. “There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work.”

Although Fleetwood Mac is no longer a band, Nicks still wants to keep their music alive. While she’s on her Live in Concert Tour, she’s been playing Fleetwood Mac hits as well as her own solo work.

“Fleetwood Mac is all over my set,” she revealed. “Now that there is no more Fleetwood Mac, that opens the door for me to do other songs, like ‘The Chain,’ that I’ve never done [solo]. I will keep the music of Fleetwood Mac alive, for as long as I can.”

While Nicks was forced to cancel her recent show in Pennsylvania due to an illness in the band, she urged fans to keep their tickets. The show will be rescheduled and revealed at a later date.

Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images