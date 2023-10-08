WATCH: Reba McEntire Shares Emotional Music Video “Seven Minutes In Heaven”

Reba McEntire has shared an emotional new video for her track “Seven Minutes In Heaven.” The song sees the “Fancy” singer dream of how she would spend a short stint behind the pearly gates.

The music video sees McEntire act out the lines of the song amid a simple set, meant to represent her version of heaven. In the opening verse, she lists potential opportunities she could capitalize on while up there. I wouldn’t ask Cash why he wore all-black / Or have Elvis sing me a song / I wouldn’t ask why Kennedy died / ‘Cause I know that I wouldn’t have long.

In the chorus, she reveals her plans would be far more personal. If I had seven minutes in heavеn

/ I’d spend them all with you, she sings nodding to her late mother, Jacqueline. Her mother passed away in 2020 after battling cancer. McEntire had an actor stand in for her mother, making the whole visual even more emotional.

“The brand new video for ‘Seven Minutes In Heaven’ is out now,” McEntire wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “This one was an emotional one to film, but I’m sure glad we did. Who would you like to spend seven minutes in heaven with?”

“Seven Minutes In Heaven” appears on McEntire’s acoustic album, Not That Fancy. The song is the only new song on the track list. The rest of the album is made up of acoustic arrangements of McEntire’s biggest hits.

McEntire named the album after the 1990 release “Fancy” and recently called the song the best representation of her. “I’d say ‘Fancy’ because it’s about a rags to riches way of life,” she said. “Persevere, stay in there, work hard, and you’ll achieve your dreams.”

