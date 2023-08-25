Reba McEntire Shares Acoustic Version of “Till You Love Me”

Reba McEntire is offering an acoustic take on one of her signature hits, “Till You Love Me.” On Friday (August 25), the country superstar shared the reimagined version that still captures the mournful nature of the original while making room for McEntire’s voice to shine. The grand ballad finds McEntire belting big notes while the acoustic rendition is a more understated offering. But if dreams give you power/Then I’m strong enough to offer my heart/And never give up till you love me/Till you love me, she croons over a piano-driven melody.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Till You Love Me” was released in 1994 as the third single off her album, Read My Mind. The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and was her first song to cross over to the all-genre Hot 100, peaking at No. 78. “Till You Love Me” is one of the many classics McEntire is giving an acoustic makeover to on Not That Fancy.

[RELATED: Reba McEntire Extends Her Run with ‘The Voice’ For Season 25]

Produced by Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb, the album boasts 14 hits from McEntire’s illustrious career in acoustic form including other signature hits “Fancy” and “The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia.” She also teams up with longtime friends Brooks & Dunn for a remake of their hit 1998 collaboration, “If You See Him/If You See Her,” while Dolly Parton fills in for Linda Davis on the beloved duet, “Does He Love You.” Not That Fancy is rounded out with a new single, “Seven Minutes in Heaven.”

The album is available on October 6. A limited edition box set also comes with a copy of the legend’s new book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, which is set for release on October 10.

The “Fancy” singer has a big chair to fill, as she’ll be replacing Blake Shelton as a coach on the upcoming season of The Voice. Shelton announced in 2022 that he was leaving the show after 23 seasons.

Not That Fancy Track List:

1. “The Fear of Being Alone” (Acoustic Version)

2. “Consider Me Gone” (Acoustic Version)

3. “Somebody Should Leave” (Acoustic Version)

4. “How Blue” (Acoustic Version)

5. “If You See Him, If You See Her” with Brooks & Dunn (Acoustic Version)

6. “Till You Love Me” (Acoustic Version)

7. “Seven Minutes In Heaven”

8. “The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia” (Acoustic Version)

9. “Does He Love You with Dolly Parton” (Acoustic Version)

10. “One Promise Too Late” (Acoustic Version)

11. “The Last One To Know” (Acoustic Version)

12. “New Fool At An Old Game” (Acoustic Version)

13. “I’m A Survivor” (Acoustic Version)

14. “Fancy” (Acoustic Version)

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage