Watch: The Black Crowes Debut First New Music in 16 Years With New Song “Wanting and Waiting”

The Black Crowes have debuted their first music video in 16 years, an accompanying visual for “Wanting and Waiting,” the lead single from the band’s forthcoming studio album, Happiness Bastards. The Christopher Acosta-directed clip, which you can watch now on YouTube, features The Black Crowes performing on a soundstage as lyrics and animated images inspired by the album’s cover art are projected behind and around them.

Videos by American Songwriter

The video captures frontman Chris Robinson, styling in a red suit, as he belts out the soulful rock tune while prancing and preening like Mick Jagger around his brother, Rich, and the other band members. The projections include flying crows, skulls, and lyrics that look like they were created with dripping black paint.

[Buy Black Crowes Concert Tickets]

Later in the clip, when Robinson begins singing a section of the tune with the repeating lyrics “blood on fire,” the projections change to show a fiery animated blaze.

The “Wanting and Waiting” clip is The Black Crowes’ first official music video since 2008. Their most recent previous clip was for the song “Goodbye Daughters of the Revolution.”

Fans React to the “Wanting and Waiting” Video

A lot of the band’s fans have taken to the YouTube comments section to share their enthusiasm for the new song.

“Oh man. This is the best,” one fan wrote. “Made me feel like I was 18 again. When rock ’n roll just blasts your mind clean and sets your blood on fire.”

[RELATED: Listen to The Black Crowes Kicking Out the Soul-Rock Jams with New Single “Cross Your Fingers”]

Another commented, “Very AC/DC meets Humble Pie groove. Nice Rich lick. Welcome back.”

A third wrote, “Amazing track for a band that’s been going for as long as they have been. Just pure quality again and again. As good as they are in the studio, they are 1000 times better live, which says more about how good they are.”

About “Wanting and Waiting” and Happiness Bastards

“Wanting and Waiting” was released in January, and currently sits at No. 8 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay chart. The song also peaked at No. 18 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay tally.

As previously reported, Happiness Bastards will be released on Friday, March 15. The album is The Black Crowes’ first collection of new tunes in 15 years.

The 10-track collection includes a collaboration with award-winning country sensation Lainey Wilson called “Wilted Rose.”

You can pre-order Happiness Bastards now. The album is available on CD, as a vinyl LP, and via digital formats.

Album Listening Parties

The band recently announced plans for special advance listening parties for Happiness Bastards that will take place at more than 150 independent record shops across the U.S. on March 14. The events will offer fans the chance to buy the album early, as well as special giveaways.

The Black Crowes’ 2024 Tour Plans

The Black Crowes will be heading out on a major tour in support of the album this year.

The trek will feature 35 concerts and will visit North America and Europe in the spring. The North American leg will kick off April 2 at the famed Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville and is scheduled through a May 7 show at The Met in Philadelphia.

The European portion of the tour is scheduled to get underway on May 14 in Manchester, U.K., and will run through a June 9 concert Mérida, Spain.

The band also is slated to perform at the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival in St. Paul, Minnesota, on July 19, and the Jazz Aspen Snowmass fest in Aspen, Colorado, on September 1.

Tickets for The Black Crowes’ concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.