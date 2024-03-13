Listen: The Black Crowes Release New Song Featuring Country Star Lainey Wilson, “Wilted Rose”

The Black Crowes have debuted “Wilted Rose,” a new collaborative tune with country sensation Lainey Wilson, as the latest advance track from their forthcoming album, Happiness Bastards.

“Wilted Rose” is a brooding acoustic guitar-driven ballad that mixes gospel and Southern rock influences. Wilson lends soaring harmonies to Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson’s soulful lead vocals. As the track progresses, it moves into a heavy, psychedelic-tinged jam section featuring Hammond organ and slide guitar.

“It’s an honor to wail on this record with these legendary, pioneering rockstars,” Wilson wrote on her social media pages. “Welcome back boys! You’ve been missed.”

“Wilted Rose” is available now via streaming services and as a digital download. Happiness Bastards will be released this Friday, March 15; it can be pre-ordered now. As previously reported, the record is The Black Crowes’ first album of new original songs in almost 15 years.

Fans React to “Wilted Rose”

Fans have taken to the comments section of The Black Crowes’ YouTube channel to share their feeling about the new track.

“Music is alive and it’s arriving at the perfect time,” one fan wrote. “[T]his one smells like spring.”

A second commented, “Brilliant return with superb production worthy of this iconic American band.”

A third fan addressed Wilson, writing, “Good choice, Lainey, gal! Love it!”

Album Listening Parties and Record Release Concert

The band recently announced plans for special advance listening parties for Happiness Bastards that will take place at more than 150 independent record shops across the U.S. on March 14. The events will offer fans the chance to buy the album early, as well as special giveaways.

In addition, The Black Crowes will be playing an exclusive concert on March 15 in Brooklyn, New York, to celebrate the album’s release. The shows will feature the band debuting songs from Happiness Bastards, as well as performing some of its classic tunes. The concert will stream live at 9 p.m. ET on the Amazon Music Twitch channel as part of the streaming service’s City Sessions series.

The Black Crowes’ and Lainey Wilson’s 2024 Tour Plans

The Black Crowes will launch a major tour in support of Happiness Bastards in the spring.

The trek will feature 35 concerts and will visit North America and Europe. The North American leg will kick off April 2 at the famed Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville and is scheduled through a May 7 show at The Met in Philadelphia.

The European portion of the tour is scheduled to get underway on May 14 in Manchester, U.K., and will run through a June 9 concert Mérida, Spain.

The band also is slated to perform at the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival in St. Paul, Minnesota, on July 19, the Jazz Aspen Snowmass fest in Aspen, Colorado, on September 1, and the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on September 14.

Wilson, meanwhile, has nearly 70 concerts scheduled for 2024, including shows in Australia, Europe, Canada, and, of course, the U.S.

Tickets for The Black Crowes’ shows and Wilson’s concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

