Watch Jelly Roll’s 2-Year-Old Basset Hound, “Bussie the Bus Dawg,” Meets Steve-O

Jelly Roll has been touring tirelessly for years. More recently, as his career exploded he upgraded to riding in a tour bus from city to city. However, the Antioch, Tennessee native doesn’t go on the road alone. He takes his loving wife, Bunnie Xo along with him. Additionally, they take Jelly’s two-year-old basset hound, Bussie the Bus Dawg with them everywhere they go. Recently, the dog affectionately known as Bus Bus got to meet Steve-O.

Videos by American Songwriter

Jelly Roll appeared on a recent episode of Steve-O’s Wild Ride to talk about his life, career, and more. During the show, their conversation turned toward their pets. Both stars shared stories of their beloved animals and it ended in a sweet introduction.

[Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken Tour: Get Tickets]

Jelly Roll Introduces Steve-O to Bussie the Bus Dawg

Before bringing the traveling pup to meet the former Jackass star, Jelly Roll explained how he got his name. “I have a two-year-old Bassett hound and he grew up on tour with me. So, we named him Bussie the Bus Dawg,” he explained. “He’s spent more time on a bus than he has not on a bus,” he added.

Jelly Roll went on to say that Bussie got excited when he saw Steve-O’s Wild Ride bus.

“Does he do well when the bus is moving,” Steve-O wanted to know. “He’s great,” Jelly Roll said. “You think about a dog that’s been on a moving bus since he was eight weeks old.”

Steve-O could relate. He found his dog, Wendy in the streets of Peru. Wendy does well on airplanes but doesn’t like being on a bus. As a result, he had to make the heartbreaking decision to stop taking Wendy on the road with him.

After hearing that, Jelly Roll sent a message to a member of his team to bring Bussie to the bus. As soon as he reached the top of the steps, it was clear that he felt right at home. More than that, Bussie seemed excited to be on a bus again. Watch the full clip below.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.