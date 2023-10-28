Watch: The Kentucky Gentlemen Hit the Rodeo In High-Energy “Neon Cowboy” Video

Rising country duo The Kentucky Gentlemen shine a glittering spotlight on rodeo stars in their new music video for “Neon Cowboy.” Released today (October 27), the infectious

“We have immense respect for Black Rodeo culture and the invaluable contributions they have made to the world of rodeo,” the duo shared in a statement. “For this reason, we’ve chosen to tribute the Black Rodeo in the ‘Neon Cowboy’ music video. These organizations have provided a platform for black cowboys and cowgirls to showcase their exceptional skills and talents.

“These athletes have paved the way for future generations to pursue their passion for rodeo, regardless of their background or what the status quo is,” they add. “We want their legacy to continue to inspire and empower individuals from all walks of life. We admire that because that is exactly what we’re intending to do with the music and art that we create.”

Watch the official music video for “Neon Cowboy” below:

Photo by Cait Mcnaney, Courtesy of Missing Piece Group