How to Watch Garth Brooks’ Friends in Low Places Bar & Grill Grand Opening Concert on Black Friday

Garth Brooks will open his new Nashville bar this weekend. However, before the doors open to the public, the country superstar will celebrate the grand opening with a Dive Bar Concert. Unfortunately, tickets to the show were limited and are no longer available. On the bright side, fans can watch the whole show without leaving their homes.

Videos by American Songwriter



Fans can help Brooks celebrate the grand opening of Friends in Low Place Bar & Grill from the comfort of their living rooms. The concert will stream live on Amazon Prime Video as well as the official Amazon Music Twitch channel. The show starts at 7 p.m. EST this Friday (November 24).

[RELATED: Garth Brooks Says His New Lower Broadway Honky Tonk, Friends in Low Places, is His Way of Repaying Nashville for His Success]

Brooks will play many of his hits during the show. Additionally, fans will get to hear songs from his new album Time Traveler. He’ll even invite Ronnie Dunn—one-half of the legendary duo Brooks & Dunn—to perform with him. They’ll sing “Rodeo Man,” the lead single from Brooks’ latest album.

Fans should relish Brooks’ performance at Friends in Low Places. It’s not something he’ll do often. It might be his bar, but he doesn’t plan on taking the stage there. Instead, he’s leaving it open to up-and-comers in the country world.

[RELATED: Garth Brooks Teams with Ronnie Dunn for ’90s Country Throwback Track “Rodeo Man” from His New Album ‘Time Traveler’]

Brooks spoke about this decision during a press event earlier this week. When asked if he would frequently perform at the venue, he said, “I seriously doubt it.” He went on to explain that he won’t play in the bar often for the same reason he removed himself from consideration for the CMA Entertainer of the Year award back in 2020. “It’s for the next wave. This is for the next guys so they can come here and play.”

[RELATED: Why You Probably Won’t Catch Garth Brooks Performing at His New Nashville Bar]

In addition to being a place for up-and-coming musicians to perform, Brooks said he wants his bar to be a place where people feel safe. “I want this to be the Chick-fil-A of honky tonks where you walk in, feel like you’re in a good place, feel safe, and feel like the product’s going to be great.”