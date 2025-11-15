Watch This Touching Backstage Clip of a Country Icon Helping Randy Travis Play His Guitar Again

In July 2013, the country music world came dangerously close to losing a legend. Randy Travis, who dominated the charts of the late ’80s with No. 1 hits like “Forever and Ever, Amen” and “I Told You So,” had landed in the emergency room with walking pneumonia. Doctors additionally realized that Travis had contracted viral cardiomyopathy, which was shutting down his heart and filling his lungs with fluid. Flouting the 1 percent survival chance he was given, the seven-time Grammy Award winner would go on to make a miraculous recovery, even releasing new music with the help of artificial intelligence. While Randy Travis still struggles with once-simple tasks like playing his guitar, the “Three Wooden Crosses” singer fortunately has friends like Jamey Johnson to help.

Randy Travis Plays Guitar Again—With Help From Jamey Johnson

Randy Travis made a surprise cameo during the Grand Ole Opry’s recent Veterans Day program, where artists like Jamey Johnson, Craig Morgan, and Emmylou Harris saluted the legendary James Taylor’s Opry debut. In a backstage clip posted to the “In Color” singer’s social media, Johnson explains to the “Diggin’ Up Bones” crooner why he uses thicker guitar strings.

“I wanted to be able to play anybody else’s guitar regardless of what kind of strings they had,” Johnson said. “And the only way I could do that is with the medium gauges on these [which] would build up the world’s greatest calluses.”

Travis’ stroke left him suffering from aphasia, which affected his ability to sing and speak. Fortunately, no words were necessary as Johnson strummed the guitar strings, allowing the 11-time ACM Award winner to form the chords from his wheelchair. Travis’ radiant smile says it all.

“I love this. God bless Randy Travis!!” one Instagram user wrote.

A Sweet Friendship

Jamey Johnson and Randy Travis share a special bond, with Travis attending the 11-time Grammy nominee’s wedding to Brittney Eakins earlier this year. Additionally, Johnson honored his predecessor with a moving performance of “Three Wooden Crosses” at the 2025 ACM Honor Awards. Travis received the ACM Milestone award.

“I thank God for @therandytravis,” Johnson wrote of the performance on social media. “He made sure country music stayed alive and relevant long enough for guys like me to grow up steeped in its rich tradition. He’s been a curator of the culture of country music for as long as I can remember.”

Featured image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Outback Concerts