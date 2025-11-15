The Eagles’ Joe Walsh Auctioning Hundreds of Guitars and Other Items to Help Raise Money for His VetsAid Charity

Longtime Eagles guitarist and solo star Joe Walsh will be selling off hundreds of guitars and other memorabilia during a two-day auction taking place December 16-17 at the famous Troubadour venue in West Hollywood, California. The “Life’s Been Good: Joe Walsh” collection includes an impressive array of guitars owned and played by Walsh, as well as motor vehicles, stage-worn clothing, recording equipment, keyboards, sales awards, amplifiers, furniture, ham radio devices, road cases, T-shirts, and more.

Part of the proceeds from the sale, which is being hosted by Julien’s Auctions, will go toward Walsh’s VetsAid charity.

“One thing you find about human nature is we collect things and I have acquired too much stuff,” the 77-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer said in a statement. “I wanted people to have a chance to get a guitar or get something of mine that they may think is valuable. So, it’s my way of giving back. And this will help veterans.”

He added, jokingly, “And now I will have more room in my warehouse so I can go get more stuff!”

Meanwhile, Julien’s Auctions co-founder and executive director Martin Nolan commented about the sale, “It’s an honor to present these extraordinary pieces celebrating Joe Walsh’s life and career to fans and collectors worldwide and to support VetsAid through this historic auction.”

Online bidding on the items is open now. In advance of the live auction, an exhibition of select items from the “Life’s Been Good” collection have gone on display at the Hard Rock Café in New York City’s Times Square. The exhibit will remain open through December 3.

Some Highlights from the Auction

The auction features nearly 800 items, including hundreds of guitars.

Among the noteworthy instruments up for bid is a 1966 Framus 12-string electric guitar that Joe used on his early group Barnstorm’s self-titled 1972 debut album. That guitar is expected to fetch between $15,000 and $20,000.

Another cool guitar Walsh is selling is a metallic-gold 2012 Duesenberg semi-hollow body played during the Eagles’ 40th anniversary tour. That guitar is estimated to sell for between $5,000 and $7,000.

The priciest item being sold at the auction is an API recording and mixing console that was once installed in one of the Record Plant studio’s mobile recording trucks. The console is estimated to sell for between $250,000 and $500,000.

Walsh also is auctioning off a few of the vehicles he owns, including a 2013 McLaren MP4-12C Spider sports car. The car, which was driven by Joe, has an estimated value of between $150,000 and $200,000.

Walsh also is selling the unique Moschino suit he wore at the Eagles’ 1998 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The outfit, which features a brick-wall design, is estimated to fetch between $15,000 and $20,000.

Check out the full list of items being sold at JuliensAuctions.com.

About the 2025 VetsAid Benefit Concert

As previously reported, the ninth annual edition of Walsh’s VetsAid benefit concert will be held this Saturday, November 15, in his hometown, Wichita, Kansas, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Walsh will be joined at the show by his Eagles bandmate Vince Gill, as well as Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks, and Nathaniel Rateliff. The concert raises money for various organizations helping military veterans in Kansas.

The show also will be available as a ticketed livestreamed event via Veeps.

Walsh’s Other Upcoming Performance Plans

Walsh’s only other scheduled concerts are the Las Vegas residency shows he’ll be playing with the Eagles at the Sphere venue in 2026.

The band has four monthly shows scheduled in January, February and March. According to a recent announcement, the 12 gigs are the final shows the Eagles will play at Sphere in 2026. For more information, visit Eagles.com.

(Photo by Phillip Macias)