Dave Grohl Offers Gift to Heroic Bassist Who Stopped Gunman

A few weeks ago, Seattle metal bassist Darin Wall had no idea he’d soon be in the category with rockers Dave Grohl and Axl Rose. But thanks to his recent heroic acts, he’s now standing (er, sitting) shoulder-to-shoulder with the music giants.

Earlier this month, Wall and his band Greyhawk were playing a music club in Boise, Idaho when a 26-year-old armed man attempted to enter the venue. Wall thwarted the efforts, pushing the assailant to the ground and he was shot in the leg as a result. Police apprehended the would-be shooter.

But after a few weeks of rehab, Greyhawk and Wall took the stage again at Seattle’s El Corazon. Thanks, in part, to Grohl’s generous offer: the Foo Fighters frontman lent Wall his drum throne (aka seat) to sit on during the show while he played. It is the same throne Grohl used when he had a broken leg.

Wall had joked in an interview that he’d use the throne at his next gig, and apparently, Grohl’s team heard about it and jumped. The frontman and former Nirvana drummer is also promoting a new book, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, out October 5.

“[Grohl] called me from the MTV VMA Awards and he said, ‘I’ll ship that throne up to you at my expense,’” Wall said to Seattle’s KING 5 News.