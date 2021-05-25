Trace Adkins Releases New Video for “Heartbreak Song”

Trace Adkins, country icon and Grand Ole Opry Member, has premiered a new music video for his single “Heartbreak Song.” The 2021 single is one of the first tastes from Adkins’ upcoming 13th studio album.

The music video, released on May 24, features none other than Adkins’ wife, actress Victoria Pratt, whom he married in 2019. Directed by Mike Stryker, the video stars a heartbroken Pratt, torn up over her beau, Gary, who she thinks is “gone for good.” Pratt searches high and low for her special someone, leaving no stone unturned.

With an unexpected but delightful twist, the video ends as Adkins hand delivers Pratt her missing Gary, the family dog.

“Heartbreak Song,” written by Greg Crowe, Johnny Garcia, and Adam Wood, remarks on the cathartic nature of a good ol’ country tune to help release some pain. Dying for some steel guitar and to hear somebody falling apart / To share my pain but it sounds the same / On every station in this car, Adkins sings, commenting on the importance of songs that help you heal your heartache.

In addition, Adkins is approaching the 25th anniversary of his first studio album Dreamin’ Out Loud, released in June 1996. The country star has had over 11 million albums sold and over 20 charted singles thus far, with many more hits on the horizon.

“There’s nothing else like it,” shares Adkins in a statement. “That is still my favorite thing to do in this business: go into the studio with some lyrics and a melody and then let the finest musicians in the world help turn it into something magical. It liberates me.”

Adkins will accompany Blake Shelton on The Friends and Heroes Tour, kicking off on Aug. 18 in Omaha, Nebraska. Tour dates/tickets are available here.