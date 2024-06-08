Luke Bryan Name-Drops 2 Potential Superstar Replacements for Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’

It’s been a few weeks since Katy Perry announced that she was leaving American Idol. In those weeks, fans have been speculating who will take her seat on the next season of the show. Fans have also been buzzing with speculation over who the current judges (Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan) want in her coveted seat on American Idol.

Well, it looks like we finally know who the tight-lipped Bryan wants to fill his friend’s seat.

Previously, he’s alluded to who he thinks would make a great judge on the show, naming a few possible stars who would do well. He’s backed potential options to co-judge with him on the next season of Idol. Unfortunately, though, it’s not up to Bryan or any of the judges.

Luke Bryan Name-Drops Pink and Miley Cyrus, Talks up Meghan Trainor

“We’re waiting to hear who the show is going to pick,” Bryan told E! News recently in regards to who will replace Katy Perry on American Idol. “I know that Pink, her name was thrown around, Miley Cyrus.”

Either of those picks would be amazing, but Bryan is quite stuck on Meghan Trainor; someone he’s alluded to wanting on the show as a judge before.

“The whole thing about that role is you gotta have personality and you gotta have fun with it every day,” Bryan said in the interview with E! News. “And I think Meghan [Trainor] has fun with her career, she’s kind of like me. She doesn’t take herself too serious, she has fun with her music. So, yeah, that’d be great.”

Welp, there it is. Luke Bryan has heard the chatter around Pink and Miley Cyrus. He also sounds on board with the idea of Meghan Trainor taking Perry’s seat on the American Idol panel.

Who Will Actually Take Over as Judge for Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’?

At this point, nobody knows who will be the next new judge on American Idol. In fact, there’s a good chance that the producers have not picked anyone yet.

“I’ll support her [Trainor] or whoever all the people at ABC decide to go with,” Bryan added during the interview. “And it’ll be exciting to see who they decide to fill Katy’s seat.”

Katy Perry herself seemed sure the replacement would be a woman, as adding a male judge would create too much male energy.

“That would be too many men,” Perry told E! News.

There have been rumors of everyone from Adele to Jelly Roll to Jon Bon Jovi as potential new judges over the last few weeks. We’ll just have to wait and see who gets the gig.

