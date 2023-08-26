Tyler Childers Reveals ‘Rustin’ In the Rain’ Track List

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Tyler Childers is sharing more details about his highly-anticipated new record. On Thursday (August 24), the Kentucky native unveiled the track list for Rustin’ in the Rain, due out September 8.

Childers shared the song titles and notable collaborators selected for his upcoming sixth studio album in a cinematic clip shared on Spotify’s official Instagram account.

An all-star list of Nashville-based talent appear on the project, including Margo Price, Erin Rae and S.G. Goodman, who are featured on “Luke 2: 8-10.” Seasoned bluegrass act The Travelin’ McCourys also join forces with Childers for the track “Percheron Mules,” which has frequently appeared during his live sets in recent months.

Rustin’ In the Rain closes out with a cover of Goodman’s “Space and Time,” which Childers first performed during the 2022 livestream fundraiser An Evening With Healing Appalachia. Both Goodman and Rae lend vocals to Childers’ rendition of the cut from her 2020 debut album, Old Time Feeling.

The album also includes a studio version of the Kris Kristofferson original “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” which Childers has frequently covered during his live sets.

Last month, the 32-year-old talent confirmed rumors of an upcoming full-length album by sharing the powerful lead single “In Your Love.” The song’s powerful, headline-making music video stars Colton Haynes and James Scully as a gay couple navigating life and love in rural Appalachia during the 1950s.

Rustin’ in the Rain Track List:

1. “Rustin’ In the Rain”

2. “Phone Calls and Emails”

3. “Luke 2: 8-10” (featuring Margo Price, S.G. Goodman and Erin Rae)

4. “Help Me Make It Through the Night”

5. “Percheron Mules” (featuring The Travelin’ McCourys)

6. “In Your Love”

7. “Space and Time” (featuring S.G. Goodman and Erin Rae)

