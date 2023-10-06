Watch: Unearthed Footage of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Covering “Help Me” During ‘Mojo’ Sessions

To commemorate what would have been Tom Petty‘s 73rd birthday on Friday (October 20), Warner Records is releasing Extra Mojo Version, an extended digital version of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers’ 2010 blues album, Mojo, along with two unreleased tracks.

Videos by American Songwriter

The first track, a cover of Sonny Boy Williamson II’s 1963 blues standard “Help Me,” is accompanied by newly discovered footage of Petty and the Heartbreakers performing the song at their rehearsal space, The Clubhouse in Los Angeles, California.

Extra Mojo Version also features a second previously unreleased song by the band called “Mystery of Love.”

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at The Clubhouse (Photo: Sam Jones)

Recorded during the Mojo sessions, “Help Me” fits the expanded version of the band’s blues-heavy album. Along with “Mystery of Love,” Extra Mojo Version also includes the 15-track Mojo album, including songs “I Should Have Known It,” “Something Good Coming,” “First Flash of Freedom,” and the closing “Good Enough.”

Released in June 2010, Mojo debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“With this album, I want to show other people what I hear with the band,” said Petty on the album. “‘Mojo’ is where the band lives when it’s playing for itself.”

Along with the two new songs pulled from the Mojo-era, the album will also be reissued on vinyl on October 20 and available in a limited-edition translucent ruby red double vinyl LP pressing, in addition to Dolby Atmos and Spatial formats.

[RELATED: 7 Songs You Didn’t Know Tom Petty Wrote for Other Artists]

Mojo was the second to last album released by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers before Petty’s death. The band released its 13th and final studio album, Hypnotic Eye, in 2014.

Following Petty’s death on October 2, 2017 at age 66, a box set entitled An American Treasure was released, featuring songs curated by his wife, Dana Petty, along with founding Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench.

“At first, it was really hard to even listen to him on the radio, especially when he spoke,” said Dana Petty around the release of the vox set in 2018. “In these recordings, there’s a lot of joking around with the band and him talking. That was hard. As we listened, it got easier, and it was a lot of laughter and a lot of tears. It was very healing, I think, for all of us.”

‘Extra Mojo Version’ Digital Streaming Track List:

1. “Jefferson Jericho Blues”

2. “First Flash of Freedom”

3. “Running Man’s Bible”

4. “The Trip to Pirate’s Cove”

5. “Candy”

6. “No Reason to Cry”

7. “I Should Have Known It”

8. “U.S. 41”

9. “Takin’ My Time”

10. “Let Yourself Go”

11. “Don’t Pull Me Over”

12. “Lover’s Touch”

13. High in the Morning”

14. “Something Good Coming”

15. “Good Enough”

16. “Help Me”

17. “Mystery of Love”

Main Photo: Sam Jones, “Help Me” Music Video / Courtesy of Sacks & Co.