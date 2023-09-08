Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers’ Album ‘Mojo’ to Receive Special Reissue

Mojo, the 12th studio album by Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, will receive a limited-edition vinyl reissue on October 20. Mojo was originally released on June 15, 2010. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The special rerelease will include a translucent ruby red double vinyl LP pressing, as well as immersive Dolby Atmos and Spatial formats. The rerelease of Mojo is currently available for pre-order.

At the time of the album’s original release, Tom Petty discussed his intentions behind Mojo. “With this album, I want to show other people what I hear with the band,” Petty said, according to a statement accompanying the announcement. “Mojo is where the band lives when it’s playing for itself.” The album was originally recorded at “The Clubhouse,” a frequent rehearsal space for the band in Los Angeles

Petty, who was known for his classic songs such as “Free Fallin'” and “I Won’t Back Down,” passed away on October 2, 2017 at the age of 66. After his death, a box set entitled An American Treasure was released, handpicked by his wife, Dana Petty, as well as his keyboardist, Benmont Tench. Dana discussed the experience of revisiting her late husband’s vault of music during a 2018 conversation with NPR.

“At first, it was really hard to even listen to him on the radio, especially when he spoke. In these recordings, there’s a lot of joking around with the band and him talking. That was hard,” Dana said. “As we listened, it got easier, and it was a lot of laughter and a lot of tears. It was very healing, I think, for all of us.”

Mojo was the second to last album released by Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers before Petty’s passing. The band’s 13th and final studio album, Hypnotic Eye, was released on July 28, 2014.

Check out the official track list for the the rerelease of Mojo below:

Mojo

1. Jefferson Jericho Blues

2. First Flash Of Freedom

3. Running Man’s Bible

4. The Trip To Pirate’s Cove

5. Candy

6. No Reason To Cry

7. I Should Have Known It

8. U.S. 41

9. Takin’ My Time

10. Let Yourself Go

11. Don’t Pull Me Over

12. Lover’s Touch

13. High In The Morning

14. Something Good Coming

15. Good Enough

Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images