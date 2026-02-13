Waylon Jennings’ Grandson Remembers “Paw Paw” on 24th Anniversary of His Death: “I Can Still Hear Your Voice”

Born June 15, 1937 near Littlefield, Texas, Waylon Jennings went on to become one of the primary drivers of the outlaw country movement. Both as a solo artist and a member of supergroup the Highwaymen, the Nashville Rebel did things his way and forged a path for future country artists to do the same. Today (Feb. 13) marks 24 years since the country music world lost Jennings, who died in his sleep from complications of Type 2 diabetes at his Arizona home. Taking to social media, his grandson, Struggle Jennings shared a heartfelt tribute to Waylon Jennings, the man he knew as “Paw Paw.”

On Instagram, Struggle shared a carousel of photos, beginning with one of him kneeling beside Waylon Jennings’ grave. The next picture showed a tender moment between the “Luckenbach, Texas” singer and Struggle’s young daughter, while his wife, Jessi Colter, looked on.

“Rest in peace Paw Paw.. 24 years later and I can still hear your voice,” Struggle wrote in the caption. “I still use your advice and I’m still down here trying to make you proud! I love you!”

Born William Harness, Jr., the country-rap star, 45, is the son of William Harness Sr. and Jennifer Eddy—daughter of Jessi Colter and guitarist Duane Eddy. After his biological father’s murder in 1990, Harness grew close to his grandmother’s second husband, Waylon Jennings.

“Waylon stepped up and was a father figure in my life,” Struggle told People magazine in May 2023. “He was the only real male role model I had besides my uncle on my dad’s side… But Waylon was one of the biggest male influencers in my life. He taught me about family, he taught me about standing your ground, sticking to your guns, he taught me what being a man is.”

Struggle Jennings launched his music career the same year of Waylon’s death, selling mixtapes out of his car in Nashville. In 2005, he appeared on Jelly Roll’s mixtape The Halfway House.

Like his step-grandfather, Struggle grappled with substance use, leading to his incarceration on drug-related charges in 2011. Following his 2016 release, he and Jelly Roll dropped four Waylon & Willie albums between 2017 and 2020. His last LP, El Camino, came in 2024.

Featured image by Rusty Russell/Getty Images