Waylon Jennings to Be Honored With Posthumous Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Waylon Jennings is set to receive a huge honor. The country singer, who died in 2002, was recently announced as part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2027.

Thanks to the amazing @HollywoodArea to our great friend @johnny99la and the persistence and follow through of my wife @DollyCakes78 Waylon is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!” Jennings’ son, Shooter Jennings, tweeted. “I could not be more proud to permanently honor him among the stars who have come before!!”

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John Arakaki, the friend the younger Jennings mentioned in his tweet, also spoke out about the country legend’s upcoming honor.

“So deserved my brother @shooterjennings!” he wrote. “So Happy for the @OfficialWaylon Family for this special day! Thank you @HollywoodArea.”

What to Know About the 2027 Hollywood Walk of Fame Class

Jennings isn’t the only celeb who’s set to be honored with a star next year. In the recording category, Karol G, David Guetta, The Ramones, and Joseph Saddler (Grandmaster Flash) are also on the list.

Marc Shaiman, Sia, Smashing Pumpkins, Linkin Park, and Lil Wayne will also be honored with a star. Meanwhile, in the radio category, Lenard “Charlamagne tha God” McKelvey, is set to get his star.

Celebs in the categories of motion pictures, television, live theater/live performance, sports, and entertainment will also have ceremonies. Among those celebs are Kate Hudson, Lisa Kudrow, Keke Palmer, Raven-Symoné, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jimmie Johnson.

In total, 32 individuals were named to the 2027 class.

“The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is proud to welcome the Class of 2027 to one of the most enduring symbols of achievement in entertainment,” Peter Roth, the Walk of Fame Selection Chairman, said in a press release. “These 32 extraordinary individuals have each made a lasting impact on audiences around the world through their talent, creativity, and dedication to their craft.”

Roth added, “We are honored to recognize their remarkable contributions and look forward to celebrating them as they take their place in Hollywood history.”

Dates have not been scheduled for these star ceremonies.

Photo by Beth Gwinn/Getty Images

