Fan Settles Lawsuit After Luke Bryan Concert Brawl Left Him in a Medically Induced Coma

For Gary Stanhope, a single night at a Luke Bryan concert changed his entire life. Only hoping to hear songs like “Crash My Party” and “Drunk on You,” the fan watched the night turn into a fight for his life when a brawl broke out at the Xfinity Theater in Connecticut. Leaving Stanhope in a medically induced coma, it appeared that he finally reached a settlement with Live Nation.

The lawsuit was first filed back in 2024 and described a horrifying incident where Stanhope was beaten unconscious. Not only did the fight leave Stanhope with a traumatic brain injury, but he was placed on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma. While having to learn to navigate his injuries, he launched a lawsuit against Live Nation for not providing enough security.

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Live Nation pushed back against the lawsuit, insisting the venue had adequate security with 116 security guards and 16 off-duty Hartford Police Department officers on hand. While Live Nation claimed that the fight was “unforeseeable,” a judge refused to dismiss the case. Moving forward with the lawsuit, Stanhope and Live Nation settled before a jury could be selected.

[RELATED: How Luke Bryan’s Concert Honored a Late Fan’s Last Wish]

How Much Did Live Nation Have To Pay Luke Bryan Fan?

While the brawl happened during Bryan’s concert, the country singer wasn’t named in the lawsuit. With Stanhope traveling to the area to see Bryan, his lawsuit only pertained to Live Nation.

As for the amount – no details surrounding the settlement were released. But no matter the total, Stanhope walked away with lasting effects from a night that was supposed to be nothing more than a chance to have a great time.

Aside from Live Nation, no other parties were listed in the lawsuit. That included those individuals who participated in the altercation. While Live Nation came to an agreement, it faced an entirely different mountain when being accused of running an illegal monopoly alongside Ticketmaster.

For most fans, leaving a concert means talking about the encore, buying a shirt, or complaining about the traffic. Stanhope’s night ended much differently. By the time the night was over, everyday life would look completely different.

(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)